My fingers tightly gripped the charcoal-colored pen as I removed the pale piece of paper from the clipboard. I quickly glanced at both sides to assess just how long this task would take. I hate these forms. I understand the need for records, but it simply is not possible to include a rather involved and complex history on a two-sided form. I let out an audible sigh, reattached the page with the metal clip, and began filling in the blanks. Name. Address. Phone. It is always the same. The pen moved as if on autopilot. Date of Birth. Height. Weight. My hand continued to move rapidly across the page. Reason for Visit. Concerns. Diagnosis. There it was. The little blank line waiting for the information that would prime the lens through which the practitioner would view my adult son.