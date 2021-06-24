Britney Spears Flooded With Support Following Abuse Claims In Conservatorship Hearing
#FreeBritney is trending on Twitter after Britney Spears spoke out against her ‘abusive’ conservatorship at a court hearing in Los Angeles. The 39-year-old has been embroiled in litigation to take back control of her estate from her father Jamie Spears, a corporate fiduciary known as Bessemer Trust and a licensed conservator, who have largely controlled her career, finances, medical care and other aspects of her personal life since 2008.www.unilad.co.uk