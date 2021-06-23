Seeking Her First Major, Ally Ewing Keeps Her Focus On A Higher Mission

Steve Eubanks is a New York Times bestselling author and managing editor for the LPGA. JOHNS CREEK, Ga. | It’s a short list of players who have multiple wins since the last KPMG Women’s PGA Championship. In fact, the grand total is three: defending champion Sei Young Kim who followed up her major breakthrough with a win at the 2020 Pelican Championship; Nelly Korda, ranked third in the Rolex Rankings with two wins in 2021 and on everyone’s short list of favorites to win a major, perhaps by Sunday night. The third and almost forgotten player on that list is Ally Ewing, who captured the Drive On Championship at Reynolds Lake Oconee on her birthday last October and then won the Bank of Hope Match Play hosted by Shadow Creek last month on her wedding anniversary.