Can Cowboys Bring NFL Scouting Combine To DFW?

By Grant Afseth
CowboyMaven

 4 days ago
DALLAS - The NFL will be accepting bids for the 2023 scouting combine when the contract with Indianapolis expires. The event has been held in the same market since 1987.

There will be many teams from around the league who will make a push to land the NFL scouting combine with the Cowboys being among them.

According to Dallas Morning News' Calvin Watkins, the Cowboys have plans to place a big on the NFL scouting combine.

The Dallas Cowboys have plans to bid on the NFL scouting combine in hopes of bringing it to North Texas, a source told The Dallas Morning News.

The appeal of having the scouting combine in Indianapolis includes the robust offerings of hotel accommodations and medical facilities.

Additionally, the close proximity all of those offerings share with Lucas Oil Stadium and the Indianapolis Convention Center make for quite a convenient overall event.

The Cowboys have long held a plan to pry away the scouting combine from Indianapolis. The Star was designed to host 12,500 fans while having a sports medicine facility and a pair of indoor and outdoor fields. There also are Omni, Hilton, and Mariott hotels within walking distance.

The Indianapolis Business Journal reported that franchises with NFL cities can bid to host multiple years of the scouting combine. However, it remains to be seen if the NFL will choose to make the scouting combine an annually traveling event.

The NFL ended up making the draft a traveling event in 2015. Prior to the league doing so, the event was held in New York City for 50 consecutive years.

There are other markets such as Las Vegas and Los Angeles that could make a compelling case to host the scouting combine in their own right. Regardless, the Cowboys' bid should stack up very competitively with any.

