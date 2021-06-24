MLB (6/23): Royals fall in back-and-forth battle, Cardinals continue to struggle
(KMAland) -- The Royals lost a tough back-and-forth battle with the Yankees while the Cardinals continued to lose on Wednesday in MLB action. Royals (33-39): The Royals dropped a back-and-forth battle with the Yankees (39-34), exchanging a pair of two-run ninth innings. Kansas City led 3-2 in the eighth when the Yankees’ Rougned Odor hit a two-run home run. The Royals rallied in the ninth for two on a bases loaded walk and an infield RBI hit by Ryan O’Hearn, who homered in the first inning, but Greg Holland couldn’t hold the lead, giving up a Gary Sanchez home run and a Luke Voit walk-off double. Carlos Santana had a home run of his own among two hits.www.kmaland.com