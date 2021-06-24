Virtual: Archaeology After Dark - The Enterprise
Title:Virtual: Archaeology After Dark - The Enterprise. Meetings, events or activities that will be held exclusively online or via telephone conference. Four 18th and early 19th century ships discovered in the past few years along the Alexandria waterfront are evidence of the city’s maritime history. Dr. Benjamin Skolnik’s research of the 1803-1804 logbook of the Schooner Enterprise, based in Alexandria, offers a glimpse into the world that these ships were once a part of. Follow the Enterprise on four voyages as it encounters bad weather, a leaky hull, yellow fever, and French privateers.apps.alexandriava.gov