Wayne County, NC

WCC adds artificial intelligence program

By TYLER STOCKS tstocks@newsargus.com
Goldsboro News-Argus
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHumanoids aren’t greeting visitors at Wayne Community College, but the artificial intelligence technology that makes them possible is something students will soon delve into starting in August. Wayne Community College is now registering students for its Artificial Intelligence and Automation Programming curriculum, the second of its kind in the country...

www.newsargus.com
Wayne County, NC
Education
County
Wayne County, NC
#Wcc#Software Applications#Voice Recognition#Robotics#Wayne Community College#Ai
