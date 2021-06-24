VIRTUAL: Alexandria Beautification CommissionMtg.

Stantec led conceptual design for new landscape installation surrounding giant community mural. Reno, NV – The City of Reno, Nevada, was recently selected as one of 16 city projects in the first year of the Bloomberg Philanthropies Asphalt Art Initiative. The selection, coupled with an additional Nevada Main Street grant, enables a critical city beautification project more than a decade in the making to move forward. In collaboration with the Downtown Reno Partnership and the City of Reno, global design firm Stantec led the conceptual plan for the beautification of the Reno Transportation Rail Access Corridor (ReTRAC). The ReTRAC beautification project will feature a large community-themed mural as its centerpiece, complemented by a large variety of perennials and grasses to emulate the motion of the mural with different seasonal colors and textures. The project is part of a larger placemaking and programming goal for the Downtown Reno Partnership and is set to serve as an aesthetically pleasing backdrop for large community events and activities.