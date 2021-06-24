Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

VIRTUAL: Alexandria Beautification CommissionMtg.

alexandriava.gov
 4 days ago

Title:VIRTUAL: Alexandria Beautification CommissionMtg. Meetings, events or activities that will be held exclusively online or via telephone conference. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic emergency, the Thursday, the June 24, 2021 meeting of the Beautification Commission is being held electronically pursuant to Virginia Code Section 2.2-3708.2(A)(3), the Continuity of Government ordinance adopted by the City Council on June 20, 2020 or Section 4-0.01(g) in HB29 and HB30, enacted by the 2020 Virginia General Assembly (Virginia Acts of Assembly Ch. 1283 and 1289), to undertake essential business. All of the members of the Board and staff are participating from remote locations through a Zoom Webinar. This meeting is being held electronically, unless a determination is made that it is safe enough to be held in person. Electronic access will be provided in either event.

apps.alexandriava.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beautification#The City Council#Virginia General Assembly#Board
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Zoom
News Break
Politics
Related
Newton, MAournewton.org

Beautification in Our City

A big thanks to our Beautification Committee members for brightening up our gardens this spring. In late May, a dozen gardeners dug up hundreds of bulbs at the Newton Centre All America Garden. Pat Rand organized the volunteers, including Barbara Rutberg, for the summer preparations. In early June, NCP Board...
Alexandria, VAalextimes.com

Alexandria celebrates Juneteenth

With Juneteenth now a federal holiday, the first new addition since Martin Luther King Jr. Day in 1983, public awareness about its history continues to swell. Juneteenth marks the day that enslaved people in Galveston, Texas learned they were free. Word officially arrived on June 19, 1865, two months after the Civil War ended and two years after President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation.
Alexandria, MNvoiceofalexandria.com

Alexandria Rotary Club Cleanup Event

The Alexandria Rotary Club will be holding a cleanup event for Alexandria residents only on Saturday, June 26 on the Truck Driver Training Grounds at the Alexandria Technical & Community College. This is a cash only drop-off event. 1) Mattresses/Bulky Furniture (fees apply): • Mattress/Box Spring - $10.00 • Recliner - $10.00 • Couch/Sofa - $15.00 2) Appliances (donations appreciated): • Freon-Style Refrigerator, A/C Unit, Dehumidifier, Freezer, etc. – donation of $5.00 + • Non-Freon-Style Oven/Stove, Microwave, Dryer/Washer, etc. – donation of $5.00+ • NO Water Softeners or Tanks • Small-Style Coffee Pot, Vacuum, Toaster, Bread Maker, etc. – donation of $1.00+ 3) Electronics/E-Waste (fees apply): • Screens 7” – 27” - $10.00 • Screens 27”+ - $20.00 • All other miscellaneous e-waste with NO screens (VCR/Stereo/Computer) - $3.00 • Projector/Consoles - $25.00 All donations will go towards Rotary Club projects/programs that keep our community vibrant & healthy.
Rayne, LAcrowleytoday.com

Rayne Beautification Board’s downtown flag project continues

RAYNE - With the July 4th holiday around the corner, the Rayne Beautification Board is continuing its downtown American flag project it began two years ago, one of many projects the organization sponsors for the Frog Capital of the World. Businesses along the major roadways display U.S. flags during patriotic...
Jefferson, IAraccoonvalleyradio.com

Jefferson Kiwanis Completes Beautification Project

The Jefferson Kiwanis Club recently finished a beautification project. The local civic organization recently installed plants, flowers, rocks and other landscaping items at the Raccoon River Valley Trailhead in Jefferson. The total project cost was $4,700, with $2,700 from a grant through Greene County Community Foundation, and then $1,000 each from the Greene County Board of Supervisors with Louis Dreyfus funds and Greene County Conservation.
Electionsnny360.com

New faces for Town Board in Alexandria

My name is Dustin Truesdell, and I would like to express my support for Jessy Hudon, Kurt Hanni, Gene Kring and Dan Peterson running for the open elective seats in the town of Alexandria. These people are committed to giving the residents 100% transparency and accounting of our money. The...
King City, CAkingcityrustler.com

King City Beautification Week kicks off this weekend

KING CITY — King City’s annual Beautification Week is just around the corner, and residents and businesses are urged to pick a project to beautify the town. Beautification Week will run from June 19 to 27 under the sponsorship of the King City Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture. It is an effort to improve the appearance of the business district and the entire town.
Scituate, MAWicked Local

The Scituate Beautification Commission at work at the Harbor

The Scituate Beautification Commission enjoys its participation in creating a festive and happy place for Scituate citizens to enjoy when dining, shopping or browsing on Front Street. The adopt-a-lot volunteers are now planting their flowers and the merchants have received the annual vouchers to purchase plants for their window boxes.
Alexandria, MNvoiceofalexandria.com

Wake Up Alexandria!

Lake Darling Resort, located at 2301 County Road 22 NW, will host the Alexandria Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce Wake Up Alexandria event on Friday, June 18 from 7:30 to 8:30 am. The event is open to everyone. A $1 admission is requested, with all proceeds donated to the day’s...
Alexandria, LAkalb.com

Plans for revitalization in downtown Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Alexandria could soon be getting some upgrades as part of a plan to revitalize the downtown area. A $300,000 grant was given to the City of Alexandria in Oct. 2020 by the Environmental Protection Agency and is aimed to identify potential contamination in vacant and unused properties in the city. Design teams including Terracon, Studio Main and Arnett Muldrow and Associates are looking to mitigate any hazards and get the properties back into use.
Politicscolumbusmessenger.com

Three-pronged approach to beautification in Mt. Sterling

Beautification is the aim with three separate efforts taking place in the village of Mount Sterling. New to the lineup is a community beautification committee, a group affiliated with village council’s nuisance and abatement committee. “We had a couple of residents that expressed a lot of interest in beautifying our...
Lifestylealexandriastylebook.com

Independence Day Events In Alexandria

Departing from the Alexandria City Marina, the water taxi is the best way to see fireworks over DC! This is a two-hour cruise with views of the fireworks display. There will be concessions available for purchase including beer, wine, soda, water, and snacks. Head here to get your tickets!. Mount...
Politicsbristol247.com

Council criticised for cutting £30,000 from library books fund

Campaigners have criticised Bristol City Council for cutting £30,000 from its library books fund. The money, which is just over five per cent of the £560,000 reading materials annual budget, is being redirected to help pay for a new regeneration service. Marvin Rees told a cabinet meeting that the new...
Reno, NVinformedinfrastructure.com

Downtown Reno beautification project moves forward

Stantec led conceptual design for new landscape installation surrounding giant community mural. Reno, NV – The City of Reno, Nevada, was recently selected as one of 16 city projects in the first year of the Bloomberg Philanthropies Asphalt Art Initiative. The selection, coupled with an additional Nevada Main Street grant, enables a critical city beautification project more than a decade in the making to move forward. In collaboration with the Downtown Reno Partnership and the City of Reno, global design firm Stantec led the conceptual plan for the beautification of the Reno Transportation Rail Access Corridor (ReTRAC). The ReTRAC beautification project will feature a large community-themed mural as its centerpiece, complemented by a large variety of perennials and grasses to emulate the motion of the mural with different seasonal colors and textures. The project is part of a larger placemaking and programming goal for the Downtown Reno Partnership and is set to serve as an aesthetically pleasing backdrop for large community events and activities.
Lincoln, RIValley Breeze

Commission continues town beautification with Bleachery Pond cleanup

LINCOLN – The Lincoln Conservation Commission, determined to help beautify the town, is hosting another litter cleanup event this weekend. The Bleachery Pond cleanup is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Saturday, June 26. “Let’s get this pond back to looking like it’s part of our town,” Conservation Commission member Stephanie...
PoliticsFountain Hills Times

Maintenance contracts approved

The Town Council has approved a pair of cooperative purchase agreements for services related to upgrades and ongoing maintenance of equipment at town facilities. An agreement with Bel-Aire Mechanical for $70,000 is to cover periodic maintenance and repairs on an interim basis until a new contract term is considered. Public...