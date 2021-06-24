VIRTUAL: Child Youth Fam. Coll. Comm Exec. Mtg..

Cancel
The Children, Youth & Families Collaborative Commission's (CYFCC) Executive Meeting. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic emergency, the June 24 meeting of the Children Youth and Families Executive Committee is being held electronically pursuant to Virginia Code Section 2.2-3708.2(A)(3), the Continuity of Government ordinance adopted by the City Council on June 20, 2020 or Section 4-0.01(g) in HB29 and HB30, enacted by the 2020 Virginia General Assembly (Virginia Acts of Assembly Ch. 1283 and 1289), to undertake essential business. All of the members of the Board and staff are participating from remote locations through a Zoom meeting. This meeting is being held electronically, unless a determination is made that it is safe enough to be held in person in the City Council Chamber at 301 King Street, Alexandria, VA. Electronic access will be provided in either event. The meeting can be accessed by the public through:

apps.alexandriava.gov
Politicsalexandriava.gov

VIRTUAL: Gang Prevention Comm. Task Force Meeting

Title:VIRTUAL: Gang Prevention Comm. Task Force Meeting. Meetings, events or activities that will be held exclusively online or via telephone conference. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic emergency, the Wednesday, June 16, 2021 meeting of the Alexandria Gang Prevention Community Task Force is being held electronically pursuant to Virginia Code Section 2.2-3708.2(A)(3), the Continuity of Government ordinance adopted by the City Council on June 20, 2020 or Section 4-0.01(g) in HB29 and HB30, enacted by the 2020 Virginia General Assembly (Virginia Acts of Assembly Ch. 1283 and 1289), to undertake essential business. All of the members of the Board and staff are participating from remote locations through a Zoom meeting. This meeting is being held electronically, unless a determination is made that it is safe enough to be held in person. Electronic access will be provided in either event. The meeting can be accessed by the public through the Zoom link below.
Healthalexandriava.gov

VIRTUAL: Alexandria Commission for Women Exec Committee Mtg

Meetings, events or activities that will be held exclusively online or via telephone conference. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic emergency, the Tuesday, 6/22/2021 meeting of the ALEXANDRIA COMMISSION FOR WOMEN EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE MEETING is being held electronically pursuant to Virginia Code Section 2.2-3708.2(A)(3), the Continuity of Government ordinance adopted by the City Council on June 20, 2020 or Section 4-0.01(g) in HB29 and HB30, enacted by the 2020 Virginia General Assembly (Virginia Acts of Assembly Ch. 1283 and 1289), to undertake essential business. All of the members of the Board and staff are participating from remote locations through a Zoom meeting. This meeting is being held electronically, unless a determination is made that it is safe enough to be held in person. Electronic access will be provided in either event. The meeting can be accessed by the public through:
Kidstelegraphherald.com

Local nonprofit to host virtual youth camps highlighting character

A local nonprofit will host a series of free, five-day, virtual character camps for youth this summer. Riverview Center’s Character Strong camps will include free art and craft supply kits for each participant to pick up, according to a press release. The camps will help teach the importance of traits...
North Miami, FLnorthmiamifl.gov

Virtual Youth Council Meeting

The North Miami Youth Council meets the 3rd Tuesday of the month. Interested members of the public are invited to attend and participate. Disclaimer: The City of North Miami Website is offered to you, the user (‘User"), conditioned on acceptance of the terms, conditions, and notices contained in this Disclaimer and User Agreement without modification. User access and use of this site constitutes acceptance of all terms and conditions in the Disclaimer and User Agreement.
Gwinnett County, GAGwinnett Daily Post

GUIDE Inc., American Heart Association will host virtual dialogue on youth and vaping on Thursday

Gwinnett County parents can log onto their computers or pull out their phones and learn about the dangers of vaping with their kids Thursday night. GUIDE Inc. and the American Heart Association are teaming up to host a virtual Vaping and Youth Community Dialogue from 7 until 8 p.m. on Thursday. Parents who want to participate in the dialogue are asked to text “NoVape” to 46839, or visit act.yourethecure.org/xiCooV7, to register for the online event.
grdiocese.org

2022 Child and Youth Protection Catholic Leadership Conference (CYPCLC)

The 17th Annual Child and Youth Protection Catholic Leadership Conference will take place in Grand Rapids, Michigan, in the Diocese of Grand Rapids. Join us in person or virtually!. When available, registration information for the 2022 conference will be posted here, so stop back again soon for updates!. Become a...
Politicsglenparkassociation.org

GPA Quarterly Mtg July 22

Please Join us at the (Virtual) Got questions for the speakers? Send them to us at info@glenparkassociation.org. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.
Cedar Key, FLCedar Key News

CITY COMM MEETS 15JUNE2021

The Cedar Key City Commission met on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at 6 pm, at the Cedar Key Community Center. Present were Mayor Heath Davis, Vice-Mayor Sue Colson, Commissioners Susan Rosenthal and Nancy Sera. Commissioner Jim Wortham was not in attendance. Staff in attendance included: City of Cedar Key Attorney...
EconomyPosted by
Hays Post

Kansas Youth Virtual Entrepreneurship Challenge registration open

This is the second year for the Kansas Youth Virtual Entrepreneurship Challenge. This is for all school-aged children from K-12. To enter, students must create a 3 to 5 minute video pitch (similar to shark tank) on their business ideas. This can range from a lemonade stand to a drone business to a new invention and everything in between. The sky's the limit!
Clairton, PAPittsburgh Post-Gazette

CITY OF CLAIRTON PLANNING COMM...

Public notice is hereby given that the City of Clairton Planning Commission will hold a public meeting on Monday, July 5th, 2021 at 6:00 p.m., prevailing time, via conference call as permitted by State law for the purpose of conducting general business. Conference call-in number is 978-990-5435 and the access code is 296273#. Agenda is available at Cityofclairton.com.
Rockingham County, NCgreensboro.com

United Way will distribute COVID-19 grant relief funds for rent and utilities

WENTWORTH — Rockingham County has received a Community Development Block Grant–COVID 19 grant to assist county residents with rent and/or utilities. The United Way of Rockingham County will be accepting and processing the applications for the assistance. There will be a limit of $1,000 per household for assistance. Anyone who has documentation supporting a loss of income during the pandemic may apply for the relief.
Healthihtoday.ca

Child and Youth Advocate releases follow-up report on youth opioid use

Edmonton… Alberta’s Child and Youth Advocate has released a follow-up report on youth opioid use. Renewed Focus: A Follow-Up Report on Youth Opioid Use in Alberta explores what has changed since the Advocate’s first report on this issue was released in June of 2018. The Advocate is calling on government...
Lake Orion, MIlakeorionreview.com

DDA discusses marketing contract at June 8 mtg.

Lake Orion’s Downtown Development Authority met virtually last week with several items on the docket for discussion, including the review of the 16 marketing bids and the intent to approve the hiring of Hudson Collective, per the recommendation of DDA Executive Director Molly LaLone. While most of the board was...
Internetspecialolympics.org

Creating a Strong Virtual Network: The Story of Nemanja, a Youth Leader

The COVID-19 pandemic has contributed to a variety of complex issues for young people around the world, such as social isolation, anxiety and lack of physical fitness. Together, these factors have negatively affected the mental health of youth with and without intellectual disabilities. While the pandemic has touched this generation during a pivotal and developmental period of their lives, many young people nevertheless have risen to the occasion and developed creative approaches to combat the unanticipated circumstances they face.
Internetlauderhill-fl.gov

Virtual Youth Empowerment Summer Summit

Lauderhill’s Youth Empowerment Summit is a FREE virtual event that is geared towards youth ages 12-17. Join us as we cover the topics of Human Trafficking, Beginners Finance, Social Media Management, College Readiness, and Community Awareness & Appreciation. These topics will be covered by various experts including Lauderhill’s Commissioner Melissa P. Dunn.
Alabama StateCourier News

Youth home exec says 'words cannot explain' Alabama crash

CAMP HILL, Ala. (AP) — Girls have often lived a life of abuse, abandonment or neglect by the time they land at a Christian youth home in rural Alabama, but an annual trip to the beach with the director and her family offered them a bright spot in otherwise tough times.
Charitiesyouthtoday.org

Child and Youth Bereavement Services Grants

OUR GRANT OPPORTUNITIES: Youth Today's grant listings are carefully curated for our subscribers working in youth-related industries. Subscribers will find local, state, regional and national grant opportunities. THIS GRANT'S FOCUS: Child/Youth Grief, Bereavement, Child/Y. Thank you for reading Youth Today and being part of our community!. Can't see the text...
