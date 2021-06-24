Cancel
VIRTUAL: Dockless Mobility Virtual Focus Group

alexandriava.gov
 4 days ago

Title:VIRTUAL: Dockless Mobility Virtual Focus Group. Meetings, events or activities that will be held exclusively online or via telephone conference. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 Pandemic emergency, the Dockless Mobility Program Focus Group meeting on June 24, 2021 will be held electronically pursuant to Virginia Code Section 2.2-3708.2(A)(3), the Continuity of Government ordinance adopted by the City Council on June 20, 2020 or Sections 4-0.00(g) in HB29 and HB30 to undertake essential business. All of the members of the public and staff are participating from remote locations through Zoom.

apps.alexandriava.gov
Zoom
Technology
ComputersNeowin

Microsoft is holding a virtual event focused on "hybrid work" later this week

Earlier this year, reports emerged that Microsoft was planning to hold special virtual events to share more about its various business units. While the firm usually bundles many announcements during large conferences such as Build and Ignite, these events were said to be more specific and aimed at providing granular information on the firm’s offerings.
ualibrary.org

The Future is Virtual

In today’s world virtual reality has countless uses, from gaming to risk-free medical training to collaboration across distances and so much more. First dreamed of in the 1950s, VR is becoming much more advanced and widely available for professional and personal use. Although still in its early stages, the prospects of this technology are widespread and exciting. If you’d like to learn more about how it works, how it can be used, and what it means for the future of computer sciences, check out Computer Source and Computer Sciences for articles, books, journals, and much more!
Technologykubernetes.io

Announcing Kubernetes Community Group Annual Reports

Introducing brand new Kubernetes Community Group Annual Reports for Special Interest Groups and Working Groups. Given the growth and scale of the Kubernetes project, the existing reporting mechanisms were proving to be inadequate and challenging. Kubernetes is a large open source project. With over 100000 commits just to the main k/kubernetes repository, hundreds of other code repositories in the project, and thousands of contributors, there's a lot going on. In fact, there are 37 contributor groups at the time of writing. We also value all forms of contribution and not just code changes.
TechnologyNature.com

Virtual meeting blues

The end of the COVID-19 pandemic is still a long way away. However, it is already a good time to reflect on how we have tried to maintain a vibrant research community. We have all been forced to adapt to the unusual circumstances of the past 15 months. Researchers have managed to maintain productivity — at least if the number of submissions that Nature Plants have received is anything to go by. This has been achieved in part by adopting creative ways to do remotely what was previously done in person. Some of these ideas have proven so successful that they deserve to become permanent fixtures of the life scientific. Others that were commonplace and thought essential before 2020 have been so easily replaced that they may never return.
Technologytmonews.com

T-Mobile: Hosting T-Mobile Accelerator Virtual Demo Day on June 30

T-Mobile will be hosting a T-Mobile Accelerator Virtual Demo Day on June 30th and they want you to be part of it!. After three months of working with T-Mobile leaders, the participants of the T-Mobile Accelerator Spring Immersive Technology Program are finally ready to showcase what they have been working on. At the virtual Demo Day event, we’ll get to see these 5G innovations in the fields of 3D data storytelling, holographic communications, AR wearables, immersive virtual learning, volumetric video streaming, and many more.
Computersinvestorideas.com

An overview of Virtual machines and Virtual Private Servers

Virtual Machine is an entirely separate private operating system installation on your usual operating system. It is executed by hardware virtualization and software emulation. The virtual machine is a software implementation of a physical machine that operates and performs along with it. Virtual machines are separated into 2 types depending on their usage and communication to the real machine: process virtual machines and system virtual machines. The first category will operate a single program, the second one gives an entire system platform that works with an entire operating system.
Technologynewbergoregon.gov

Virtual Trivia

Add this event to your Outlook calendar (iCal). Friday, June 18th 7:00 p.m. Up for some friendly competition? Come try your hand at Trivia. On a mobile device go to https://www.crowd.live/2AMXD. Enter a username and your email. Games will go live at 7pm. 10 rounds of 10 questions. 100 player...
Real Estatecambridgema.gov

Virtual Housing Information Session

You are invited to learn about the City's Affordable Rental and Home Ownership Programs at a virtual information session presented by the Housing Division of the Community Development Department. 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM: presentation on the City's affordable rental programs. 7:00 PM - 8:00 PM: presentation on the City's...
Educationalexandriava.gov

VIRTUAL: ACPS Virtual Hiring Event

Meetings, events or activities that will be held exclusively online or via telephone conference. Event Details:Attention job seekers and teachers: Alexandria City Public Schools is currently hiring for Special Education and Instructional Assistants for the upcoming school year. To fill these positions, ACPS will host a Virtual Hiring Event on Thursday, June 17, from 2-6 p.m. Learn how to register below.
Technologyatoallinks.com

virtual office space

- Construct your organization’s quality with a virtual office in New Delhi. Our broad worldwide organization of workspaces gives you a genuine street number in ideal spots, with mail sending and call replying mail accessible, in addition to admittance to meeting rooms and work area space at whatever point you need it. Construct a presence in New Delhi easily and stay allowed to work from any place you need to with our virtual office areas. Get a residential area be immediately noticeable in one of northern India’s most significant business areas. Have your mail sent here, and decide to add a nearby phone number and call dealing with in your business name, so you never miss a lead. Discover space any place you are with free admittance to our worldwide business relax network. Exceptionally pursued, a street number in New Delhi is hot property. Construct your profile here immediately with our virtual office areas, and easily join the positions of ground breaking organizations advancing in India’s capital.
Small Businesscbs19news

Virtual panel to focus on blockchain and small businesses

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Central Virginia Small Business Development Center will be holding a program to help business owners understand blockchain. According to a release, small business owners who want to "future-proof" their companies will need to understand what's next in technology and how it will impact their industries.
Internetvisitkosciuskocounty.org

Virtual Experiences

During the COVID-19 shelter in place recommendations, we are encouraging residents and visitors to follow current guidelines for health and safety first. We do however want to continue sharing our quality of place amenities during this time. To help provide entertainment for our website visitors, we are providing a of list of available K-County destination virtual tours and 360 tours.
TechnologyTrendHunter.com

Immersive Construction Tools

XYZ Reality, a development-focused tech company, offers a solution for optimizing construction in the form of the HoloSite tool. Currently, the construction industry has major problems with exceeding budgets and facing delays, and that's where the HoloSite tool steps in. The tool is designed to catch and cut down on errors in construction by using augmented reality (AR) to assist contractors every step of the way. For example, by wearing AR-capable headgear, contractors can use the HoloSite tool to see a building's projected visual layout with millimeter accuracy in real-time.
candid.org

Virtual: Introduction to Finding Grants

Discover what funders are looking for in nonprofits seeking grants and how to find potential funders in this introductory course. You will learn the 10 most important things you need to know about finding grants, including:. Who funds nonprofits and what are their motivations. What do funders really want to...
Softwarevmware.com

Use hardware virtualization

I have used hardware assisted virtualization in over a year now. The difference in performance is huge. But last week is stop working. This is critical as I spend most of my workday in VmWare. I got a message. VMware Workstation does not support nested virtualization on this host. Module...
Businessaithority.com

BrainChip CEO Shares Business Insights with Investment Community at the OTC Market Group’s International Virtual Investor Conference

BrainChip Holdings Ltd, a leading provider of ultra-low power, high-performance artificial intelligence technology, announced that founder and CEO Peter van der Made will be a featured presenter at the International Virtual Investor Conference 6:30 a.m. PDT on June 17. He is among the CEOs and top corporate executives invited to share their investment stories and answer questions from attendees as part of this OTC Markets Group event.
Economybrickfanatics.com

LEGO Group celebrates women engineers with virtual event

The LEGO Group is celebrating International Women in Engineering Day with a free online event. In the next #SayHej event, the LEGO Group is inviting five female LEGO engineers to a panel led by Ronen Hadar, Senior Director of Additive Design and Manufacturing at the company. They will be discussing their personal career stories, achievements, and shining a light on upcoming initiatives and projects from the team.
Credits & Loansdailyhawker.com

Virtual Card Myths That Are Not True

With the first cashless society predicted to emerge in 2023, many businesses are moving away from traditional cheques and towards digital payments. For both large and small businesses, one practical option for many is virtual prepaid cards. Virtual cards are essentially debit or credit cards that are created online. They...