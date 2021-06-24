Cancel
VIRTUAL: Planning Commission Monthly Meeting

Meetings, events or activities that will be held exclusively online or via telephone conference. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic emergency, the June 24, 2021 meeting of the Planning Commission and the July 6, 2021 meeting of the City Council are being held electronically pursuant to Virginia Code Section 2.2-3708.2(A)(3), the Continuity of Government ordinance adopted by the City Council on June 20, 2020 or Section 4-0.01(g) in HB29 and HB30, enacted by the 2020 Virginia General Assembly (Virginia Acts of Assembly Ch. 1283 and 1289), to undertake essential business. All of the members of the respective public bodies and staff are participating from remote locations through Zoom Webinar. These meetings are being held electronically, unless a determination is made that it is safe enough for the meetings to be held in person in the City Council Chamber at 301 King Street, Alexandria, VA. Electronic access will be provided in either event. The meetings can be accessed by the public through: Zoom hyperlink (below), broadcasted live on the government channel 70, and streaming on the City’s website.

