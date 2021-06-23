This is ROUGH TRANSLATION from NPR. I'm going to guess that not many of you have gotten to see up close a fighter jet refueling in midair, miles above the ground. QUIL LAWRENCE, BYLINE: It's actually kind of an amazing process. You'd be flying along, and suddenly this tanker plane comes and matches your speed. And then it's like two birds mating in mid-flight. This thing called a drogue sticks out and attaches to the other plane that is flying at high speed, high altitude.