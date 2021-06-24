ContoursRX Review – Are Lids by Design The Real Deal?

Smoant Veer is an all-new ultra-lightweight pod system kit that fits comfortably in your hand every time you vape. Veer’s fuselage structure is designed with ultra-light material space aluminum, which weighs only 33.5g, which is lighter than a hamburger. Put it in your pocket, you don’t feel the presence. With round walls and grooved surfaces. The color range is limited to four concise variations. A round ignition button and a small indicator are placed in the center of the front side. One end is perforated with a circular air inlet. This pod device is built with a long-lasting integrated 750mAh battery, so you can vape for long periods of time without recharging. Easily charge the Smoant Veer via the Type-C charging port located on the bottom of the device. The charging current is 2A. This pod system consists of a board with necessary safety protection and automatic power optimization. The maximum output value is 10 or 15 watts, depending on the resistance of the installed coil. The removable cartridge on the top is small, with a capacity of 2.3ml, filled with juice by opening the rubber plug on the side of the cartridge, maximum avoid e-liquid leakage and reduces the mess. The replaceable coil may be the most significant feature of the new product. However, the Baby Series Coil we are familiar with is used. Veer & Battlestar baby & Charon baby this 3 pod kit can use the same 0.6ohm mesh coil and 1.2ohm ni-80 coil. Use your baby coils on this new Veer. An important feature is the presence of airflow adjustable-even if its construction is primitive. Install pod in different directions, you will get 2 different airflows and 2 different experiences. Super easy to control your airflow.