Why June 28th Is The Only ‘Perfect’ Day Of The Year

By Ethan Siegel
 4 days ago
Perfection might be a wonderful thing to strive for in life, but achieving it is very rare. In the realm of mathematics, however, perfection is even more difficult to find than it is in life. Despite all the numbers that we know exist — not only just from 1 to infinity, but far beyond — only a few of them can be considered “perfect numbers.” For most of human history, only a handful of perfect numbers were known, and even today — with the advent of modern mathematical techniques and all the computational advances that have occurred — we only know of 51 perfect numbers in total.

