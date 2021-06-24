Cancel
Western Mass Politics & Insight

Cover picture for the articleBriefings: Chang-Diaz is First Sitting Pol to Enter Gubernatorial Fray…. The Democratic field for governor expanded against Wednesday morning as sitting Boston Senator Sonia Chang-Diaz leapt into the fray. A stalwart of the State Senate’s left since her upset victory over an incumbent in 2008, Chang-Diaz brings the race to three major contenders. Ever looming is Attorney General Maura Healey, but the growth of the field could also begin to smoke a decision out of her.

Maura Healey
