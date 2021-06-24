Cancel
Education

Deadline approaching for 21st Century Scholars enrollment

By Staff Reports
TribTown.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIndiana seventh and eighth grade students can apply for the 21st Century Scholars program through June 30. Led by the Indiana Commission for Higher Education, 21st Century Scholars is the state’s early college promise program that provides up to four years of undergraduate tuition and fees for eligible low-income students at Indiana colleges and universities.

