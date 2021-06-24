Cancel
Burt County, NE

Severe Weather Statement issued for Burt, Butler, Colfax, Cuming, Dodge, Madison, Platte, Saunders by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-23 22:35:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-24 05:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This is an EXTREMELY DANGEROUS SITUATION with tornado like wind speeds expected. Mobile homes and high profile vehicles are especially susceptible to winds of this magnitude and may be overturned. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. These storms have the potential to cause serious injury and significant property damage. Intense thunderstorm lines can produce brief tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Although a tornado is not immediately likely, it is best to move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. These storms may cause serious injury and significant property damage. Target Area: Burt; Butler; Colfax; Cuming; Dodge; Madison; Platte; Saunders; Stanton; Thurston; Wayne A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 AM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN MADISON...NORTHWESTERN BURT...SOUTHEASTERN WAYNE CUMING...COLFAX...PLATTE...DODGE...SOUTHWESTERN THURSTON...CENTRAL BUTLER...NORTHWESTERN SAUNDERS AND STANTON COUNTIES At 132 AM CDT, doppler radar indicated storms located along a line extending from 4 miles southeast of Winside to near Columbus, moving east at 75 mph. These are very dangerous storms. HAZARD...80 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Doppler radar. This storm has a history of producing 80 mph gusts and uprooting trees. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be heavily damaged. Expect considerable damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles. Extensive tree damage and power outages are likely. These severe storms will be near Wisner around 140 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Schuyler, David City, Pender, Bancroft, Prague, Walthill and Cedar Bluffs. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...80MPH

alerts.weather.gov
