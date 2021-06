As the quarterback position constantly evolves, the quest to find the next dynamic playmaker for the NFL continues apace. In recent years we’ve seen Joe Burrow and Zach Wilson emerge from relative obscurity to electrify the college football landscape. After a sensational season for Liberty last year, will Malik Willis be the next QB to make a similar leap ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft? He’s earned significant attention through the offseason, but does Willis’ scouting report confirm or temper the hype around the Flames phenom?