Feature focus: Brian’s picks
1) Do you really think we're going to suggest anything for this weekend ahead of the Bartholomew County 4-H Fair that opens Friday? Whether it's the midway, the mix of food vendors, the live music, the animals, children's activities, contests, grandstand events, or just people watching, you've to figure it's going to feel a little sweeter being out on the grounds at County Road 200 South after missing the event last year due to COVID-19. Information: bartholomewcountyfair.com.