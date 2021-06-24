Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Columbus, IN

Feature focus: Brian’s picks

By Brian Blair
Republic
 4 days ago

1) Do you really think we’re going to suggest anything for this weekend ahead of the Bartholomew County 4-H Fair that opens Friday? Whether it’s the midway, the mix of food vendors, the live music, the animals, children’s activities, contests, grandstand events, or just people watching, you’ve to figure it’s going to feel a little sweeter being out on the grounds at County Road 200 South after missing the event last year due to COVID-19. Information: bartholomewcountyfair.com.

www.therepublic.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Bartholomew County, IN
City
Columbus, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Downtown Columbus#County Road#Ford Tri Motor
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Air Travel
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

McConnell to Schumer, Pelosi: Don't hold bipartisan bill 'hostage'

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Monday demanded that Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) de-link a bipartisan infrastructure deal from a sweeping Democratic-only bill. McConnell’s statement is the first he’s made since President Biden walked back his pledge that he wouldn’t sign...
BusinessPosted by
NBC News

Juul agrees to $40 million settlement in North Carolina teen marketing lawsuit

Juul Labs has agreed to pay North Carolina $40 million and change its business practices in the state. Regulators and health officials have blamed the company for the surging popularity of e-cigarettes among teens in recent years. In 2019, federal data found that more than one in four high school students had used an e-cigarette in the past 30 days, up from 11.7 percent just two years prior. As of 2020, that number fell to 19.6 percent of high school students amid greater regulatory scrutiny and the coronavirus pandemic.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Pelosi may include Republican on Jan. 6 select committee

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) is "seriously considering" including a Republican among her appointments to the new select committee dedicated to investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection, an aide said Monday. Under the resolution to create the panel, Pelosi would appoint eight members, while House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) would name...