I have been remembering the dad I had since 2012. I was 54 years old when I could not celebrate Father’s Day in person with my hero. He was quite the colorful individual; he was like a loud party going somewhere to happen. I still miss him. This Father’s Day will be the first for my daughter Mariam and son Aaron to not celebrate their dad in person. I have asked permission to use excerpts from the personal tributes they wrote for Jimmy’s memorial service. It is a heartfelt reminder to all fathers about how important they are to their children. “A child’s glory is his father” (Proverbs 17:6 TLB).