The Rockwood Files: The trips most treasured often include mishaps with adventures

The Beta Alpha Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma (DKG) enjoyed a recent field trip and planning meeting. According to a news release sent on behalf of the ground, “The first stop was at the very unique venue, the Fur Peace Ranch. It is a guitar camp which sits on 125 acres in the rolling hills of Meigs County. It opened in 1998 and is owned by Jorma and Vanessa Kaukonen. Jorma is an American blues, folk, and rock guitarist. He performed with Jefferson Airplane and still performs today with Hot Tuna. The ranch has individual cabins to house the guitar students when they come for guitar camp. It has a dining room, 200-seat capacity performance hall called Fur Peace Station and a gift shop and museum located in a silo. Vanessa informed us that the museum exhibits do change periodically (usually twice a year). Currently the museum features inspirational quotes by Ram Dass, the spiritual author and teacher, in addition to memorabilia of the 60’s.