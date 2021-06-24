Cancel
Entertainment

Do Portugal International Circus coming to Eastdale Mall for July 2-11

Montgomery Advertiser
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEastdale Mall will be the site of a second circus in three months when the Do Portugal International Circus performs July 2-11. The July circus follows a successful early April appearance by Garden Bros Nuclear Circus Humans Gone Wild!, said mall general manager Richard Holman. “It (Garden Bros Circus) was...

