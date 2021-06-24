Do Portugal International Circus coming to Eastdale Mall for July 2-11

International Exchange Programs in Portugal – Fully Funded. The Association du Hameau des Buis brings together the people living in the ecovillage. It was founded in 2008 and is a full member of the Global Ecovillage Network Europe. Our main goal is to implement ecological transition, learning techniques and making relevant lifestyle choices to reach that goal. We have a close connection with the training centre, and the network. Our main goal is to implement ecological transition, learning techniques and making relevant lifestyle choices to reach that goal. The main activities are market gardening, bakery and goat farming. The volunteers tasks will be sharing the daily life : optional morning practices; complementary activity of your choice; vegetable garden, outing with the goats; preparation of vegetable baskets; intergenerational games; manual milking of goats; personal sport; games with children; small market; weekly market in the neighboring village.