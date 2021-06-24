Do Portugal International Circus coming to Eastdale Mall for July 2-11

You'll be able to enjoy more than just shopping at Eastland Mall this month. Carnival rides are coming!. I know that I am not the only one who misses fairs/carnivals. The pandemic has caused these things to be basically nonexistent for over a year. These are things that we unknowingly took for granted and didn't realize how much we really loved them until they were gone. Now, things are slowly starting to get back to normal. Area fairs will be returning next month, and some carnivals are scheduled to go on as planned this year.