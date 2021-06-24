Commissioner Koch: How we can ensure every Dallas residence has high-speed internet

Broadband access is a hot policy topic right now, particularly after the scramble caused by the closing of schools and offices during the pandemic. We cannot merely try to avoid a repeat of the disruption caused in 2020. To be ready for 2030, it is critical to recognize that fast, reliable internet access is the most pressing infrastructure need the nation faces. The information superhighway needs to reach every residence in the US, so that every American can participate in the modern economy.