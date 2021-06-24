Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dallas County, TX

Commissioner Koch: How we can ensure every Dallas residence has high-speed internet

By J.J. Koch
Dallas News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBroadband access is a hot policy topic right now, particularly after the scramble caused by the closing of schools and offices during the pandemic. We cannot merely try to avoid a repeat of the disruption caused in 2020. To be ready for 2030, it is critical to recognize that fast, reliable internet access is the most pressing infrastructure need the nation faces. The information superhighway needs to reach every residence in the US, so that every American can participate in the modern economy.

www.dallasnews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Dallas County, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas County, TX
Education
Dallas County, TX
Government
Local
Texas Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Internet Speed#Internet Services#Internet Access#American#Fcc#The Dallas Morning News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Technology
News Break
Education
News Break
Internet
News Break
Netflix
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Court dismisses FTC, state antitrust cases against Facebook

A D.C. federal court on Monday dismissed two antitrust separate cases brought against Facebook last year, a major setback for federal and state regulators. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) will have an opportunity to file an amended complaint, but the challenge from a coalition of state attorneys general led by New York's Letitia James (D) has been dismissed entirely.
Gloucester County, VAPosted by
NBC News

Supreme Court won't hear dispute over bathrooms for transgender students

The Supreme Court on Monday declined to take up the issue of whether the nation's schools must allow students to use the bathroom that match their gender identities. The court declined, without comment, to hear the case of Gavin Grimm, who has been at the center of a long legal battle with the school board in Gloucester County, Virginia. Grimm was born female but identified as male after his freshman year in high school, legally changing his name and beginning hormone therapy.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

McConnell to Schumer, Pelosi: Don't hold bipartisan bill 'hostage'

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Monday demanded that Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) de-link a bipartisan infrastructure deal from a sweeping Democratic-only bill. McConnell’s statement is the first he’s made since President Biden walked back his pledge that he wouldn’t sign...
EnvironmentPosted by
Fox News

Hurricane hunters head to South Carolina on storm recon mission

A U.S. Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunters aircraft flew on a reconnaissance mission Monday to investigate the brewing tropical storm along the Georgia and South Carolina coastlines. The Hunters were scrutinizing the weather system to give forecasters more data, noting in a tweet: "We have a crew on their way...