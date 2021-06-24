Cancel
Astros' Jose Urquidy: Cruises in blowout win

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Urquidy (6-3) earned the win over Baltimore on Wednesday, tossing seven scoreless innings and allowing three hits and one walk while striking out six. The right-hander didn't face much stress in the contest, as Houston staked him to a three-run lead after half an inning and a six-run lead through four frames. To his credit, Urquidy didn't let down his guard, throwing 69 of 84 pitches for strikes and allowing only one extra-base hit. He has completed exactly seven innings in each of his past three starts, posting a 19:3 K:BB and allowing only five runs over that span. HIs next outing is likely to be a rematch against the Orioles -- this time at home -- early next week.

