Mary Elwyn Reid Flury Obituary

Mary Elwyn Reid Flury, 101, of Knoxville, TN, peacefully passed away June 12, 2021, at Tennova Turkey Creek with her daughter at her bedside. She was born on December 1, 1919, in Cauthron, Arkansas, where her parents were serving as church planters under the home mission board of the Methodist Presbyterian Church, she was the third of eight children. Her family moved frequently and lived in many different communities in Tennessee fulfilling the calling of a Methodist pastor’s family, but she claimed Unionville, TN, in Bedford County as her home because both of her parents hailed from there.