Brewster, MA

Exclusive: Video appears to show pickup involved in head on crash in Brewster crossing into oncoming traffic before crash

capecoddaily.com
 4 days ago

HARWICH – Cape Wide News has received a reader video appearing to show the Chevy Colorado pickup truck involved in the head on crash with a box truck in Brewster, crossing into oncoming traffic at least twice in Harwich about a half hour before the crash. We have muted the video shot by a passenger […]

capecoddaily.com
