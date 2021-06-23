5 Tips For Running A Law Practice

The following article was submitted by CapLaw alumna, Allison L. Harrison, L'10, owner of Allison L. Harrison Law, LLC. I cannot believe I have been running my own law firm for 8 years! Time flies when you are busy with your dream. In those 8 years, I have grown as an attorney as a business owner. I have learned a lot about running a practice, both through trial and error as well as speaking with other firm owners. To spare the next generation of law firm owners, I wanted to share my experiences.