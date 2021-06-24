Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Mubadala-backed Catalyst Partners ready to raise more funds, says CEO

By Alexander Cornwell
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

DUBAI (Reuters) - Mubadala-backed fund Abu Dhabi Catalyst Partners is ready to raise more capital after investing close to $1 billion over the last 18 months, its chief executive said.

The fund was set up by Abu Dhabi state fund Mubadala and U.S. alternative asset manager Falcon Edge Capital in 2019 with $1 billion in capital.

CEO James Munce told Reuters Catalyst Partners had so far made 21 investments with an average ticket size of $50 million, with some deals investing up to $100 million.

“The plan is to go again. I think we have gone faster than expected,” Munce said in reference to adding more capital.

No decision had been made on when or how much more capital would be committed, he said.

“My view on it is this can grow to be another $1 billion and we have $2 billion deployed over the next 18 months from here. That will be a four year-track record of a $2 billion fund and we would start to get some relevance in the region,” he said.

Catalyst Partners was set up to support the development of Abu Dhabi’s ADGM financial centre, which opened in 2015, while also achieving financial returns, according to its website.

Its investments have included an American financial technology startup developing blockchain tools for banks and an Abu Dhabi-based aircraft leasing firm.

Reuters

Reuters

138K+
Followers
166K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ceo#Startup#Falcon Edge Capital#Reuters Catalyst Partners#Adgm#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Abu Dhabi
News Break
Economy
Place
Dubai
Related
EconomyEntrepreneur

D2C Startup Auric Raises Funding From Venture Catalysts And 9Unicorns

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Integrated incubator and accelerator Venture Catalysts has recently said to have co-led the $2 million pre-Series A funding round for Auric, an Ayurveda-based contemporary health and wellness brand. The funding was co-led by Cactus Venture Partners and 9Unicorns. The funding round also witnessed participation from other eminent investors such as Karthik Bhat via AngelList and Capital-A (Manjushree Ventures).
Businessbusinesshala.com

UPDATE 1-Mubadala’s Yahsat seeks to raise as much as $810 mln in IPO

DUBAI, June 27 (Businesshala) – State investor Mubadala’s satellite company Yahsat has set an indicative price range for its initial public offering, suggesting it could raise up to 2.976 billion dirhams ($810 million) in an IPO , shown in a newspaper advertisement. Abu Dhabi National Oil Company Distribution This will...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

HSBC commits $5 bln in corporate lending to help UAE growth

DUBAI, June 27 (Reuters) - HSBC (HSBA.L) said on Sunday it is committing $5 billion in lending to "strong" companies in the United Arab Emirates to help drive the Gulf country's growth plans. The UAE's economy suffered in 2020, as vital sectors like tourism and hospitality were crippled by the...
Chinastartupnchill.com

Sequoia-backed Jiangxing AI raises fresh funds for edge computing in China’s green push

Edge computing startup Jiangxing AI secured eight figures in yuan in a Series A++ financing round led by Zhongguancun Innovation Fund, Future Capital, and Zhuoyuan Capital. Existing shareholders in the company include Sequoia Capital, Baidu Ventures, and Lenovo Ventures. Jiangxing AI, which focuses on edge computing and AI applications in the industrial energy sector, was founded in 2018 by Liu…
EconomyJanes

Mubadala to partially float Yahsat

The UAE's state-owned investment fund Mubadala announced on 21 June that it is floating a 30–40% stake in satellite communications subsidiary Yahsat. The listing on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) will involve a public offering to individual and other investors within the UAE, and a separate offering to qualified institutional and other investors in the country and from abroad.
Businessnewpaper24.com

citymall funding: CityMall raises $22.5 million from Basic Catalyst, Jungle Ventures, others – NEWPAPER24

Citymall funding: CityMall raises $22.5 million from Basic Catalyst, Jungle Ventures, others. Mumbai: CityMall, an e-commerce platform targeted on smaller cities and cities, has raised $22.5 million as a part of its Collection B funding spherical led by enterprise capital corporations Basic Catalyst and Jungle Ventures. Current buyers Accel, Elevation Capital and WaterBridge Ventures additionally participated within the spherical.
Marketsopalesque.com

GI Partners raises $3.9bn for sixth buyout fund

San Francisco-based private investment firm GI Partners closed buyout fund GI Partners Fund VI at $3.9 billion. The private equity fund, which focuses on North American health care, information technology infrastructure, services, and software companies, exceeded its fundraising target of $3.25 billion, a press release from GI Partners said. GI...
BusinessTechCrunch

Vitosha Venture Partners launches $30M fund to back Bulgarian-related early-stage startups

Vitosha will be co-financed by the European Structural and Investment Funds under the Operational Programme for Innovation and Competitiveness 2014-2020, managed by the Fund of Funds in Bulgaria. Beyond standard VC conventions, it will also back companies that matter for the growth, sustainability and development of the local economy in Bulgaria and the Central European region.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Apna Raises $70M In Series B Funding From Insight Partners & Tiger Global At $570 Million Valuation

BANGALORE, India, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Apna, the market-leading professional networking and jobs platform for India's rising working class, has raised a $70 million Series B round led by Insight Partners and Tiger Global. Existing investors, Sequoia Capital India, Lightspeed India, Greenoaks Capital and Rocketship VC have also participated in the round. The investment amounts to an endorsement of Apna's undisputed market leadership and stellar business growth. With this investment Apna has now raised over $90 million and is now valued at $570 million, within 16 months of product launch.
BusinessTechCrunch

G2 Venture Partners raises $500 million to fund sustainable tech

With Fund II, G2 is most bullish about technologies in transportation, logistics, manufacturing, agriculture and energy, with an increasing focus on sustainability, according to a spokesperson for the firm. “The launch of our second fund expands our ability to work with companies that are moving the needle to redefine and...
Economystartupnchill.com

[Funding alert] Ayurvedic wellness startup Auric raises $2M in pre-Series-A round led by Venture Catalysts, others

Ayurvedic health and wellness startup Auric on Monday raised $2 million in a pre-Series-A round co-led by Venture Catalysts, Cactus Venture Partners, and 9Unicorns. Karthik Bhat via AngelList and Capital-A (Manjushree Ventures) also participated in the round. Founded by Deepak Agarwal, an IIT- Delhi alumni with over eight years of experience with Hindustan Unilever across India, Switzerland, and Singapore, Auric operates…
Businessshortpedia.com

SaaS startup Rocketlane raises funding from Matrix Partners, Nexus Ventures

Software as a Service (SaaS) startup Rocketlane has raised $3 Mn in seed round funding from Matrix Partners India and Nexus Ventures Partners. The company offers a purpose-built unified workspace for collaborating with customers on onboarding projects The SaaS startup will deploy the funds to hire additional talent and continue establishing its leadership in product and mindshare in a new and emerging category.