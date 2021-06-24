Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New London, CT

New London High School grads celebrate culmination of a tough few years

By Greg Smith
Posted by 
The Day
The Day
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pnYhz_0admBeHB00
Members of New London High School's Class of 2021 react to the last graduate walking across the stage Wednesday, June 23, 2021, during commencement exercises at the school's Canamella Field. (Sarah Gordon/The Day)

New London — In 2020, graduates from New London High School sat in their cars with family members watching prerecorded speeches on an inflatable large screen drive-in style.

It was a stark contrast to Wednesday’s graduation ceremony, held at Cannamela Field outside the high school with a sea of visitors cheering on their family members and friends for enduring a last few years of school like no other.

The New London Multi-Magnet Campus, a combination of New London High School and the STEM Magnet High School of Southeastern Connecticut, graduated 239 students.

“Even a global pandemic couldn’t stop us from being one of the most academically and athletically talented classes in NLHS history,” class valedictorian Annette Park said.

Class President Lizbeth Polanco said there were times, because of the separation between the students in a year of hybrid and distance learning, that she thought the class would not come together.

“But strangely enough, this year of isolation and quarantining has brought us closer than ever. We all now share an experience, a collective struggle,” she said.

While students missed out on some sports, clubs and other in-person activities, Polanco said it wasn’t all bad.

“We learned to have patience, we learned to be grateful, and I hate to say it but some of us have even learned how to wash our hands for 20 seconds,” she said. “If this year has taught us anything let it be that everything is unpredictable, and some things are out of your control.”

New London High School Multi-Magnet Campus Principal Jose Ortiz called the year a roller-coaster ride that ended on a good note.

“Parents, teachers and students were asked to adapt to a new norm of learning," he said. "We began the year unsure of the future, whether senior events would could even be held. I am so grateful we are standing here as one to celebrate this incredible class and their accomplishments.”

The school continued its “game changer” tradition in which students honor faculty members who have made a profound impact in their lives. Graduate Bryson Doughty, in an essay read by Ortiz, praised Thomas “Chef Tomm” Johnson, head of the school’s culinary department and founder of the nonprofit Whalers Helping Whalers. Tomm helped Doughty come out of his shell, taught him how to cook and helped him find a job at Captain Scott’s Lobster Dock and inspired him to volunteer.

“He has always been there if I needed to confide to an adult or if I am just hungry,” Doughty wrote.

Danni Cruz, who is headed to the University of Connecticut and intending to become a teacher, thanked staff member Erica Bammerlin for support and inspiration.

“I am forever grateful for the hard work you put into my success,” Cruz wrote. “Mrs. Bammerlin, I can say for sure you are a huge part of my motivation to pursue a career in education. I am hoping one day to be like you, prioritizing students success and education.”

Amid the crowd of family members on Wednesday was Joe Ortiz, who came to cheer on his grandson, Keeano Gonzalez, a standout athlete and a “respectful and good kid.”

“It was just so tough for those kids with everything going on. I am very proud of him,” Ortiz said.

The Day

The Day

New London, CT
2K+
Followers
422
Post
376K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Day

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New London, CT
Education
City
New London, CT
Local
Connecticut Education
State
Connecticut State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Magnet School#Grads#New London High School#Nlhs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
High School
News Break
Education
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House passes bill to remove Confederate statues from Capitol

The House passed legislation on Tuesday that would remove artwork from the Capitol that honors people with legacies of defending slavery, including by serving the Confederacy. The 285-120 vote was bipartisan, but it split Republicans. A minority of 67 Republicans joined with all Democrats in support, while 120 voted against it.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court leaves CDC eviction moratorium intact

The Supreme Court on Tuesday left intact a nationwide pause on evictions put in place amid the coronavirus pandemic. The 5-4 vote rejected an emergency request from a group of landlords asking the court to effectively end the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) eviction moratorium, which is set to run through July.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

White House mounts full-court press on infrastructure deal

The White House is mounting an all-out effort to sell the bipartisan infrastructure deal President Biden and a group of senators agreed to last week, deploying top administration officials to states and engaging lawmakers to help build support inside and outside Washington for the package. Biden in a speech in...
TennisPosted by
CBS News

Serena Williams withdraws from Wimbledon due to injury

Serena Williams won't win her eighth Wimbledon title this year. During her first-round match against Aliaksandra Sasnovich on Tuesday, Williams suffered an apparent leg injury that forced her to retire from the match. Williams appeared to slip on the grass during the fifth game of the opening set and sought...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

North Korea's Kim chides officials for unspecified pandemic lapse

SEOUL, June 30 (Reuters) - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un chastised top ruling party officials for failures in anti-epidemic work that led to an unspecified "grave incident" and put the safety of the country and people at risk, state media reported on Wednesday. The report by state news agency...
POTUSCNN

June 29 coronavirus news

Delta variant now accounts for 26% of coronavirus cases in US, CDC estimates. The Delta variant of coronavirus now accounts for 26% of Covid-19 cases in the US, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates. The CDC updated its estimates of which variants are circulating on Tuesday. The...