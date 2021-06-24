Special Weather Statement issued for Carlton, South St. Louis, Central St. Louis by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 01:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-24 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Carlton, South St. Louis; Central St. Louis; Northern Cook, Northern Lake; Southern Lake, North Shore A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT SOUTHEASTERN ST. LOUIS AND SOUTHWESTERN LAKE COUNTIES At 129 AM CDT, strong thunderstorms were along a line extending from near Fairbanks, to 9 miles south of Wolf Lake, to Island Lake, and moving east at 60 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph, nickel size hail, heavy downpours, and frequent cloud to ground lightning can be expected with these storms. These storms will be near Brimson around 135 AM CDT. Highland Lake around 140 AM CDT. Two Harbors and Thomas Lake Near Brimson around 145 AM CDT. Knife River and Larsmont around 150 AM CDT. Castle Danger around 155 AM CDT. Silver Bay and Beaver Bay around 200 AM CDT. Other locations impacted by these storms include Gooseberry Falls State Park, Wales, Palmers, Bassett Lake, Pequaywan Lake, Alger, Split Rock Lighthouse State Park and Tettegouche State Park. Seek shelter inside a sturdy building and away from windows until these storms pass. Get off area lakes and seek shelter on shore in a sturdy shelter or a hard topped vehicle. These storms may intensify, please monitor local media outlets for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.