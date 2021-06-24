Cancel
Special Weather Statement issued for Carlton, South St. Louis, Central St. Louis by NWS

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-24 01:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-24 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Carlton, South St. Louis; Central St. Louis; Northern Cook, Northern Lake; Southern Lake, North Shore A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT SOUTHEASTERN ST. LOUIS AND SOUTHWESTERN LAKE COUNTIES At 129 AM CDT, strong thunderstorms were along a line extending from near Fairbanks, to 9 miles south of Wolf Lake, to Island Lake, and moving east at 60 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph, nickel size hail, heavy downpours, and frequent cloud to ground lightning can be expected with these storms. These storms will be near Brimson around 135 AM CDT. Highland Lake around 140 AM CDT. Two Harbors and Thomas Lake Near Brimson around 145 AM CDT. Knife River and Larsmont around 150 AM CDT. Castle Danger around 155 AM CDT. Silver Bay and Beaver Bay around 200 AM CDT. Other locations impacted by these storms include Gooseberry Falls State Park, Wales, Palmers, Bassett Lake, Pequaywan Lake, Alger, Split Rock Lighthouse State Park and Tettegouche State Park. Seek shelter inside a sturdy building and away from windows until these storms pass. Get off area lakes and seek shelter on shore in a sturdy shelter or a hard topped vehicle. These storms may intensify, please monitor local media outlets for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Court dismisses FTC, state antitrust cases against Facebook

A D.C. federal court on Monday dismissed two antitrust separate cases brought against Facebook last year, a major setback for federal and state regulators. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) will have an opportunity to file an amended complaint, but the challenge from a coalition of state attorneys general led by New York's Letitia James (D) has been dismissed entirely.
Gloucester County, VAPosted by
NBC News

Supreme Court won't hear dispute over bathrooms for transgender students

The Supreme Court on Monday declined to take up the issue of whether the nation's schools must allow students to use the bathroom that match their gender identities. The court declined, without comment, to hear the case of Gavin Grimm, who has been at the center of a long legal battle with the school board in Gloucester County, Virginia. Grimm was born female but identified as male after his freshman year in high school, legally changing his name and beginning hormone therapy.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

McConnell to Schumer, Pelosi: Don't hold bipartisan bill 'hostage'

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Monday demanded that Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) de-link a bipartisan infrastructure deal from a sweeping Democratic-only bill. McConnell’s statement is the first he’s made since President Biden walked back his pledge that he wouldn’t sign...
EnvironmentPosted by
Fox News

Hurricane hunters head to South Carolina on storm recon mission

A U.S. Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunters aircraft flew on a reconnaissance mission Monday to investigate the brewing tropical storm along the Georgia and South Carolina coastlines. The Hunters were scrutinizing the weather system to give forecasters more data, noting in a tweet: "We have a crew on their way...