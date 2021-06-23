From the pen of the mayor… 

Update on Pelican Rapids city dam project: Drawdown beginning slowly, dredging to start in fall. As residents that are living here in Otter Tail County we can sometimes become oblivious to the fact that there are near 1,100 lakes within the county boundaries. These lakes are truly a calling card and a magnet to those visitors that travel thousands of miles to come to the lakes for several recreational purposes such as; swimming, water skiing, fishing, boating, canoeing, kayaking and other fresh water recreational opportunities.