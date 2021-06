Jordyn Woods absolutely slayed in a cut-out black set while snuggling up to her BF Karl-Anthony Towns at an event last night! See the super cute pics. Jordyn Woods has stepped out again in yet another out of this world look that highlights her incredible curves! The young entrepreneur stepped out last night, June 16th, in a cut out black two piece set for a Spotify event alongside her baller boyfriend, Karl-Anthony Towns. Jordyn’s look featured a black crop top that knotted in the center with a peep hole, and connected with one strap around her arm and the other up on her shoulder. The skirt accentuated her feminine curves, with a gold buckle at the belly button and two cut outs at the hip bones, before hugging her legs all the way to the floor. Jordyn rocked her hair in the cute little bob she has been sporting, and left it wavy and touseled. “It’s just something about her…” she captioned her solo pic.