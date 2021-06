U.S. Corn Food, Seed, and Industrial Use Raised on Improved Ethanol Prospects. Projected U.S. 2016/17 corn food, seed, and industrial use (FSI) is raised 50 million bushels as this month’s corn for ethanol is projected 50 million bushels higher at 5,450 million. Total FSI use is projected at 6,895 million this month. This increase is offset by a 50-million bushel decrease in projected feed and residual, now at 5,500 million. For 2017/18, farmers indicated intentions to plant 4 percent fewer corn acres than last year, for a planted acreage forecast of 90 million acres.