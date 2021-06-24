Cancel
OP-ED: The key to treating Alzheimer’s disease may not be a drug

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMy personal journey with Alzheimer’s began in 2005 when my wife, Valerie, received her diagnosis with this terrible disease, one that robs the afflicted of their minds and forces family and friends to watch with dread as their loved one slowly disappears. Stunned by the news, I was overwhelmed with...

www.yorkdispatch.com
If You Notice This at Night, Your Heart Disease Risk Is Doubled

Heart disease is not a diagnosis anyone wants to receive. This deadly condition causes the most deaths every year in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). While you may not be able to instantly check your blood pressure and cholesterol—two of the biggest risk factors—there are other risk factors that are more readily apparent. Research has found that one nightly occurrence could mean that your chances of developing heart disease are doubled. Read on to find out what you should be on the lookout for.
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
Best Life

If You Notice This in Your Mouth, Your Dementia Risk Is Higher, Research Shows

You might assume that as you get older, your mind naturally becomes less sharp, but this is not exactly a normal part of aging, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). If you start experiencing memory troubles such as getting lost in a familiar neighborhood, forgetting old memories, or even forgetting the names of your loved ones, these could be signs of dementia, a condition that impairs one's cognitive abilities. Dementia typically affects those who are older, but many people go their entire lives without developing it. There are, however, risk factors to be aware of. Accumulating research has found that your oral health could actually give you insight into your chances of developing dementia. Read on to find out what signs you should be looking for in your mouth.
Medical & Biotechbizjournals

Another Biogen Alzheimer's drug expedited by the FDA

Just weeks after winning approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its Alzheimer's drug Aduhelm — a decision that continues to be mired in controversy — Biogen Inc. has scored breakthrough therapy designation for another, similar drug called lecanemab. The designation means that the FDA will now expedite...
Diseases & Treatmentssflcn.com

How a Genetic Variant May Reduce Your Risk of Alzheimer’s Disease

Alzheimer’s Disease is a complicated disease that researchers are still working to unravel. At the core of this research is the pursuit to try and find ways to detect, treat, and prevent the disease. While many steps have been made, there is still a lot left to discover. Recent studies have begun to provide a new way of understanding how this disease works, leading researchers to new ways of preventing its progression – potentially extending a patient’s life.
Madison, WIFOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Alzheimer's drug causing debate in medical world

MADISON, Wis. - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the first drug that shows potential delay in decline due to Alzheimer's disease. The approval is causing some debate in the medical world. More than 6 million people are living with Alzheimer's disease. There is no cure, but the FDA...
Public Healthlowninstitute.org

New Alzheimer’s drug may burden state budgets

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently approved aducanumab (brand name Aduhelm) for treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, what former FDA advisory committee member Dr. Aaron Kesselheim called “probably the worst drug approval decision in recent US history.” Not only does the approval further lower the evidence standards for new drugs, but it has serious implications for patient safety, pharma funding of patient groups, and the financial sustainability of public payers.
Cancertechnologynetworks.com

Cancer Research: Potential Key To Unlocking Alzheimer’s Disease Therapies

Alzheimer’s disease (AD) is a progressive neurological disorder that slowly destroys memory and thinking skills. The most common cause of dementia, the loss of thinking, remembering, reasoning and behavioral abilities, AD is ranked as the. sixth leading cause of death in the United States.1 Symptoms first start appearing in older...
Public HealthSlate

Why the Approval of That Alzheimer’s Drug Is So Disturbing

Last week, the Food and Drug Administration ignored the advice of its own expert advisory committee and approved the first new treatment for Alzheimer’s in 18 years. Called Aduhelm, it carries a substantial risk of painful brain swelling and bleeding, requires monthly infusions, and comes with an eye-popping list price of $56,000 per year. These caveats might be fine if the drug, which is manufactured by Biogen, miraculously restored the memories lost by the 6 million Americans with Alzheimer’s—or at least measurably improved the lives of patients in some meaningful way. But according to even the FDA’s own statisticians, the clinical data fail to show the new drug can slow Alzheimer’s devastating cognitive decline.
ScienceSeattle Times

The benefits and risks of the new Alzheimer’s drug

A patient in clinic who, when asked his age, exclaimed, “Doc, I’m 84 but feel like 50 and am enjoying life!” And indeed, he did appear to be the picture of health. Sadly, though, he had a disease — Alzheimer’s disease — that would progressively reduce his memories and his independence.
HealthBusiness Insider

Galimedix Accelerating Development of Its Next-Generation Oral Anti-Amyloid Beta Drug GAL-201 for Alzheimer's Disease

Following recent FDA approval of Biogen's Alzheimer antibody drug ADUHELM (TM), targeting oligomers of amyloid beta, Galimedix aims for first patients with its GAL-201 oral small molecule drug within one year. KENSINGTON, Md., June 15, 2021 /CNW/ -- Galimedix, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing new small-molecule medicines...
HealthWeatherford Democrat

FDA approves 'groundbreaking' new Alzheimer's drug

The Food and Drug Administration Monday approved a new drug developed to treat Alzheimer’s, which may be the very first to address underlying symptoms of the disease. Audrey Kwik, director of programs and services for the Alzheimer’s Association - North Texas Chapter, called it groundbreaking. “It’s addressing the underlying biology...
Healthnetworthynewz.com

Controversial New Alzheimer’s Drug: What to Know

June 9, 2021 — The FDA’s approval on Monday of a new drug to treat Alzheimer’s disease was met with both praise and criticism. As the first Alzheimer’s drug approved since 2003, advocates applaud the decision. Critics say the approval was based on inadequate proof that the drug works and balk at the price tag of $56,000 a year.
HealthPosted by
CNN

New Alzheimer's drug sets dangerous precedent

Doctors Reshma Ramachandran and Joe Ross write that normally, FDA approval of a drug means that the agency has done its due diligence in reviewing data from pivotal clinical trials, confirming that the drug has proven benefits that outweigh any known or potential risks. But this was not the case for the newly-approved Alzheimer's drug, Aduhelm.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

The phosphorylation cascade hypothesis of Alzheimer’s disease

Alzheimer’s disease (AD) is characterized by amyloid-β (Aβ)-induced phosphorylation of the axon-stabilizing tau protein, which causes neurodegeneration. Here, Morshed et al. show that deregulated phosphorylation in AD also affects other proteins and cell types in the brain, suggesting that the tau-centric view on Aβ toxicity should be revised. Recent large-scale...