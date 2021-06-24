SPLENDORA POLICE ARREST MAN WHO FAILED TO APPEAR IN COURT TO FACE DRUG CHARGES
A City of Splendora Police Department Day Shift Officer conducted an investigation near the Oak Lawn Drive area on Tuesday, which led to Howard Noel being placed in Custody for two Felony Warrants for bond forfeiture out of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. The warrants were issued after he failed to appear in court on June 16, 2021, to face two drug charges from December. Noel was subsequently booked into the Montgomery County Jail.montgomerycountypolicereporter.com