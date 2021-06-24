The Mob Museum hosts 'The Birthday Cake' movie premiere

The Mob Museum, the National Museum of Organized Crime and Law Enforcement, hosted a VIP premiere movie screening of “The Birthday Cake,” an American crime thriller, directed by Jimmy Giannopoulos, produced by Diomedes Raul Bermudez, Shiloh Fernandez, Siena Oberman and Danny Sawaf.

“The Birthday Cake” takes place one fateful evening in the life of Gio, the son of a murdered mobster and the nephew of Brooklyn mob boss, Angelo.

On the 10th anniversary of his father’s mysterious death, Gio carries on the family tradition of bringing a cake his mother baked to this uncle’s house for a celebration.

Two hours into the night, Gio’s life is forever changed as he begins to piece together what really happened to his father and ultimately comes face to face with the type of violence he has managed to avoid his whole life.

Stars featured in the film include Ewan McGregor, Val Kilmer, Lorraine Bracco, Shiloh Fernandez, Aldis Hodge, Penn Badgley, Jeremy Allen White, Ashley Benson, Luis Guzmán, Vincent Pastore, Nick Vallelonga, William Fichtner, John Magaro, David Mazouz, Paul Sorvino, Clara McGregor, Emory Cohen and Marla Maples.

For more information on the film visit themobmuseum.org.