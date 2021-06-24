Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Asia shares mixed as caution prevails ahead of US price data

By ELAINE KURTENBACH, AP Business Writer
Posted by 
WRAL News
WRAL News
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

BANGKOK — Asian shares were mixed Thursday, trading in a narrow range as investors awaited new U.S. inflation data. Tokyo and Shanghai were unchanged, while Seoul and Hong Kong advanced. Sydney declined following a listless day of trading on Wall Street. “Sentiments may be largely echoing the US indices movement...

www.wral.com
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
29K+
Followers
30K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consumer Price Index#Asian#Ig#The Federal Reserve#The White House#Fed#Treasury#Hang Seng#S P#Nasdaq
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
World
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Place
Sydney
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Business
News Break
Nikkei 225
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
Country
India
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Businessteletrader.com

Asia-Pacific trades mixed on inflation, COVID fears

Major stock markets in the Asia-Pacific region traded mixed on Monday, as investors looked at how the latest inflation and COVID-19 news will impact the markets. In Australia, a recent surge of Delta coronavirus cases prompted lockdowns in Sydney and the state of Queensland, while a South Korean consortium unveiled it will start making Russia's Sputnik Light COVID vaccines from September. Meanwhile, the Bank of Japan predicted that inflation will likely rise in the second half of 2021.
Marketskitco.com

Gold, silver see some price pressure amid bearish charts

Editor's Note: Don't miss Kitco's LIVE interview with Gareth Soloway, chief market strategist of InTheMoneyStocks.com, on Tuesday, June 29, at 4:00 pm EST, to be hosted by anchor David Lin. Comments and questions will be taken. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are modestly lower in early U.S. trading...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

China's yuan dips as Fed tightening worries lift dollar

SHANGHAI, June 28 (Reuters) - China's yuan weakened on Monday as the U.S. dollar held firm on persistent investor expectations that inflation in the world's largest economy could push the Federal Reserve to tighten monetary policy. Investors remained worried after data last week showed the so-called core PCE price index, the Fed's favourite gauge of inflation, jumped 3.4% on-year in May, the largest gain since April 1992. But traders and analysts said they expect a quiet week for the yuan ahead of the centenary of the founding of China's Communist Party on Thursday. "The dollar index isn't going to be too weak while the Fed discusses tapering quantitative easing. But the yuan is also relatively stable ahead of the big day ... Later we'll need to keep an eye on non-farm payrolls," said a trader at a foreign bank. U.S. non-farm payrolls data, which will give investors further insight into the state of that country's economic recovery, is due for release Friday. Before the market open, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the yuan's daily midpoint rate at 6.4578 per dollar, its firmest level in a week, after the currency strengthened on Friday. Spot yuan opened at 6.4610 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.4623 at midday, 73 pips weaker than Friday's late session close. The offshore yuan softened to 6.466 per dollar from a close of 6.4550 and the global dollar index rose to 91.845 from the previous close of 91.767. Ken Cheung, chief Asian FX strategist at Mizuho Bank, said that the PBOC was being "supportive" ahead of the Communist Party centennial, and that its recent increase in daily cash injections were helping to keep liquidity conditions stable. On Monday, the PBOC injected a net 20 billion yuan through its regular open market operations for the second consecutive trading day, after breaking a nearly four-month uninterrupted streak of 10 billion yuan daily injections on Friday. Friday's injection pulled the volume-weighted average rate of the benchmark interbank market seven-day repo to 1.5250% on Friday from 2.3118% on Tuesday. On Monday, the rate edged up to 1.5566%. But Cheung said market dynamics following the centenary are uncertain, and questions over China's growth momentum could weigh on the yuan. "Local hard data flow had been moderating and (the) China growth picture appears to remain uneven, with the slow recovery in consumption," he said, adding that export growth will also face downward pressure as supply chains in Southeast Asia normalise. The yuan market at 4:01AM GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.4578 6.4744 0.26% Spot yuan 6.4623 6.455 -0.11% Divergence from 0.07% midpoint* Spot change YTD 1.02% Spot change since 2005 28.07% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 97.78 97.83 -0.1 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 91.845 91.767 0.1 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.466 -0.06% * Offshore 6.6314 -2.62% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; Additional reporting by Jindong Zhang; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)
Marketsnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Dubai: Gold prices inch up as dollar weakens

Jun. 28—DUBAI — Gold prices were stable at the opening of the global markets on Monday morning as dollar fell and weaker-than-expected US inflation allayed worries about an early monetary policy tightening by the Fed. Spot gold was up 0.01 per cent at $1,782.55 per ounce by 9.18am UAE time....
Stockskitco.com

Global shares flat, dollar eases ahead of U.S. jobs data

LONDON, June 28 (Reuters) - Global equity markets edged lower on Monday, though supported by U.S. shares hitting new highs, while Treasury bond yields eased and the dollar was little changed as investors await jobs data that could sway the Federal Reserve's monetary policy. MSCI's all country world index (.MIWD00000PUS),...
StocksPosted by
KRMG

Asian stocks fall for 2nd day after new Wall St record

BEIJING — (AP) — Asian stock markets declined for a second day Tuesday after Wall Street hit a new high on tech stock gains and the World Bank raised its forecast of Chinese economic growth. Market benchmarks in Shanghai, Tokyo and Hong Kong retreated. Overnight, Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500...
StocksDetroit News

Stocks trade mixed on Wall Street after big gains last week

Stocks were mixed to slightly lower in afternoon trading Monday, as traders reassessed their investments after the market’s big gains the prior week. Investors will be turning their attention to additional economic data, including Friday’s jobs report. The S&P 500 fell 0.1% as of 1:01 p.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones...
Marketskitco.com

Gold, silver see slight gains amid falling bond yields

Editor's Note: Don't miss Kitco's LIVE interview with Gareth Soloway, chief market strategist of InTheMoneyStocks.com, on Tuesday, June 29, at 4:00 pm EST, to be hosted by anchor David Lin. Comments and questions will be taken. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are are a bit higher in subdued...
StocksDailyFx

Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Non-Farm Payrolls, Crude Oil, OPEC+

Financial markets recovered this past week in the aftermath of June’s Federal Reserve rate decision. On Wall Street, the Dow Jones, S&P 500 and tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rose 3.44%, 2.74% and 2.35% respectively. Things were also looking rosy in Europe and the Asia Pacific region, where the DAX 30 and CSI 300 climbed 1.04% and 2.69% respectively.
StocksUS News and World Report

Asian Markets Lower After Wall Street Recovers to New High

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets declined Monday after Wall Street hit a new high as investors looked ahead to manufacturing indicators from Japan, China and South Korea. Shanghai, Tokyo and Seoul declined. Trading in Hong Kong was suspended due to a weather alert. On Friday, Wall Street’s S&P 500...
BusinessDailyFx

US Dollar Hit with Dovish Fed Rhetoric Ahead of NFP Report

The US Dollar Index (DXY) struggles to retain the advance following the Federal Reserve interest rate decision as a slew of Fed officials endorse a dovish forward guidance for monetary policy, but fresh data prints coming out of the US may prop up the Greenback as employment is expected to increase for the sixth consecutive month.
StocksBusiness Insider

CAC 40 Slips Ahead Of US Inflation Data

(RTTNews) - French stocks struggled for direction in early trade on Friday amid concerns that the Federal Reserve may tighten its monetary policy sooner than expected, if inflation surprises to the upside. Amid a lack of clarity over the direction of price pressures, investors now await a key U.S. inflation...
Businesseconomies.com

Dollar edges lower ahead of key US data

The US dollar edged lower against its major peers on Friday, ahead of key US economic data. The second reading of the US GDP showed a growth by 6.4% during the first quarter of 2021 as expected. The US personal spending will be released later today, which is a very...
StocksBusiness Insider

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Rise Ahead Of Earnings, Economic Data

U.S. stock futures traded higher in early pre-market trade after the Wall Street closed mostly lower in the previous session. Investors are awaiting earnings results from Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN), FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX), Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) and Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Data on durable goods orders, Gross Domestic Product, international trade...
Marketsinvezz.com

EUR/USD bearish pattern emerges ahead of US GDP data

The EUR/USD pair has formed a bearish flag pattern on the 3H chart. Investors reacted to the relatively strong German business sentiment data. The pair will next react to the upcoming US GDP data. The EUR/USD price is in a tight range as investors react to the relatively strong German...
Businesseconomies.com

Dollar falls ahead of US growth data

The US dollar fell against a basket of major currencies on Thursday, due to profit-taking from a 2-month high, while demand slowed down following Fed officials' conflicting statements, and ahead of the US Q1 GDP reading. The dollar index fell 0.15% to 91.66 points, after opening at 91.80 points, and...