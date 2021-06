The US Supreme Court will not hear arguments in the case of the North American Meat Institute (NAMI) versus Rob Bonta, the Attorney General of California. The case revolves around California’s Proposition 12, the Farm Animal Confinement Initiative. The regulations cover things such as freedom of movement for farm animals and minimum floor space required for sows and hens, and they prohibit farmers from “knowingly” causing animals to be confined in a cruel manner or participating in the sale of animals or animal products that were confined in such a way.