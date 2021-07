The Toronto Maple Leafs are lucky to be heading into next season with a starting goaltending making only $1.6 million on the salary cap in Jack Campbell. General manager Kyle Dubas has some decisions to make over the course of the next few weeks as free agency begins July 28. There’s no doubt the Maple Leafs are going to take a long look at their options for a backup to Campbell, and while there’s a couple of names who are appealing from other teams, two of their best options are internal candidates.