This or That | Auston Matthews

The Wings are going to have their pick of the litter if they intend to select a University of Michigan alumnus. Three of the top-10 picks were Wolverines and if any of them land in Hockeytown, their impact will be instantaneous. Today, we do a deep dive into Matthew Beniers. The 18-year-old averaged a point per game in the Big-10 with 10 goals and 14 assists during the 2020-21 season. But the most impressive stat line was he boasted a +21 plus/minus and never stepped foot in the penalty box. Beniers has poise, maturity, and to do a cross-sports comparison, he reminds me of Tim Duncan. The Hingham, Massachusetts native has solid fundamentals and is the furthest thing from flamboyant. If you’re expecting a forward that is going to have fans flocking to the souvenir store for his jersey, or a guy that’s going to be dominating the local headlines, Beniers isn’t your guy. But if Steve Yzerman is looking for a mature young man that does his job on both ends of the ice without any coaching, Wings fans could see Beniers donning the red and white next season.