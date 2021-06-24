Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Focus on Ag: USDA announces additional pandemic assistance payments

farmforum.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn June 15, the USDA announced additional aid to farmers and other agricultural entities as part of the Pandemic Assistance to Producers (PAP) program. In March, the USDA authorized up to $12 billion for the PAP program as part of the overall $900 billion Consolidated Appropriations Act that was passed by Congress late in 2020. USDA utilized the latest round of PAP program funding to especially target farmers and ranchers that did not previously qualify for aid through other coronavirus assistance programs, as well as to assist beginning, socially disadvantaged and small-to-medium sized farm operations.

www.farmforum.net
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Minnesota State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crop Insurance#Pandemic#Payment Processors#Food Waste#Congress#Ppe#Cfap#Farm Service Agency#Fsa#Qla#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
PPP
News Break
Health
News Break
USDA
News Break
SBA
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Industry
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Taxationpncguam.com

Additional batches of EIP 3 program payments processed and released

The Guam Department of Revenue and Taxation (DRT) announced that it has processed. and transmitted to the Treasurer of Guam additional EIP 3 Program payments for release. From April 10, 2021 through June 25, 2021, DRT processed over 81,452 payments totaling $213 million. Processing | Date | Payments Processed. April...
Agriculturemyrgv.com

USDA offers wide variety of assistance for various hardships

The U.S. Department of Agriculture reminded farmers, growers and producers that there are a number of programs available to help them recover from economic hardships, including those caused by drought. “In addition to recovering from recent winter storms, ranchers and livestock producers continue to experience the impacts of severe drought...
Animalsgoldrushcam.com

USDA Proposes to Implement Contingency Planning Regulations for the Handling of Animals During Emergencies

June 28, 2021 - Washington, D.C. - The United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) is proposing to amend the Animal Welfare Act (AWA) regulations to implement a requirement for contingency plans for the handling of animals during emergencies. This would lift a stay on a December 2012 rule that requires regulated facilities to develop contingency plans and train their employees on implementing those plans during an emergency.
Agriculturesoutheastagnet.com

USDA Investing Climate-Smart Agriculture and Forestry

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has announced they are providing $10 million to support climate-smart agriculture and forestry through voluntary conservation practices in 10 targeted states. This includes Florida and Georgia. The assistance, available through the Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP), will help agricultural producers plan and implement voluntary...
Lake County, ORlakecountyexam.com

Grant to help with farm energy audits

Oregon Department of Energy (ODOE) has been awarded a $100,000 Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy Development Assistance grant from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). The agency will use the money from the USDA to support energy audits for Oregon agricultural producers and rural small businesses. While energy efficiency...
Agriculturenews8000.com

USDA offers additional aid to dairy farmers and producers

(WKBT) – The USDA Recently announced additional aid to dairy farmers and producers as part of the USDA Pandemic Assistance for Producers initiative. The plan would include $400 million for the new Dairy Donation Program to address food insecurity and mitigate food waste and loss. Additional pandemic payments targeted to...
Public HealthPosted by
Axios

Companies shift thinking on COVID-19 vaccine mandates

There's a new shift from prior thinking that companies could steer clear of mandating vaccines for their workers. Driving the news: Morgan Stanley said this week it would ban unvaccinated people from offices, while JPMorgan warned a mandate could be on the way. Why it matters: Wall Street isn't representative...
AgricultureYankton Daily Press

USDA Extends Flexibilities Amid Continuing COVID-19 Pandemic

WASHINGTON —USDA’s Risk Management Agency (RMA) is extending crop insurance flexibilities for producers amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Specifically, relief provided for electronic notifications and signatures is extended through July 15, 2021; organic certification, replant self-certification and assignment of indemnity are extended through June 30, 2021. “We recognize that American agriculture...
Agriculturenewtoncountytimes.com

Targeted Environmental Quality Incentives Program signup to open in 10 States

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is providing $10 million to support climate-smart agriculture and forestry through voluntary conservation practices in 10 targeted states. This assistance, available through the Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP), will help agricultural producers plan and implement voluntary conservation practices that sequester carbon, reduce greenhouse gas emissions and mitigate the impacts of climate change on working lands.
Agriculturemynews13.com

Ag Report: USDA investing $55 million in meat processing sector

COLUMBUS, Ohio — There are two big issues going on within the meat processing industry: labor shortages and cybersecurity threats. "I was at World Pork Expo in Iowa two weeks ago talking with pork producers from the farm level on through to processing and the number one thing they wanted to talk about was how hard it is to find help these days," agriculture expert Andy Vance said. "The other [issue] is the attack, the cybersecurity attack on JBS, which is one of the world's largest meat processing companies."
Public HealthCleveland Jewish News

How is it legal for companies to require employees get the COVID-19 vaccine?

How is it legal for companies to require employees get the COVID-19 vaccine when it hasn’t been fully approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration? What happens if the employee suffers an adverse reaction? Can they sue the business?. According to the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, employers can require...
AgricultureStuttgart Daily Leader

USDA opens signup for CLEAR30, expands pilot to be nationwide

WASHINGTON – Landowners and agricultural producers currently enrolled in the Conservation Reserve Program (CRP) now have a wider opportunity to enroll in a 30-year contract through the Clean Lakes, Estuaries, And Rivers initiative, called CLEAR30. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is expanding CLEAR30 – a water-quality focused option available through CRP – to be nationwide now.
Agriculturemeatpoultry.com

NASDA shares recommendations regarding food system security with USDA

ARLINGTON, VA. – Recently, the National Association of State Departments of Agriculture (NASDA) shared its recommendations to the US Department of Agriculture regarding the American food supply system, including public-private partnerships, local meat processing infrastructure and ensure the industry labor force. NASDA’s discussed its Food Security Toolkit, which was a...
Mississippi StateThe Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

USDA approves Mississippi to receive a second round of Pandemic-EBT benefits

The Food and Nutrition Service (FNS) of the U.S. Department of Agriculture has approved the Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS) and Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) to operate Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT), which provides assistance to families of children eligible for the National School Lunch Program (NSLP) whose school’s predominant learning mode was either virtual or hybrid. This will be the second year Mississippi has participated in the program.
Florida StateFOX 40 News WICZ TV

Florida judge blocks USDA debt relief payments to farmers of color

Debt relief payments to farmers of color from the US Department of Agriculture were blocked nationwide Wednesday by a federal judge in Florida, the second halt on the payments as push back mounts against the assistance that some White farmers say is racially discriminatory. Florida District Judge Marcia Morales Howard...
AgricultureRadio Keokuk

USDA Assists Farmers, Ranchers, and Communities Affected by Tropical Storm Claudette

WASHINGTON, June 24, 2021 – Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack has directed the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to aid recovery efforts for residents, farmers and ranchers affected by the devastation across the Southeast caused by Tropical Storm Claudette. USDA staff in regional, state, and county offices are ready to respond and are providing a variety of program flexibilities and other assistance to affected communities and agricultural producers.