Focus on Ag: USDA announces additional pandemic assistance payments

COLUMBUS, Ohio — There are two big issues going on within the meat processing industry: labor shortages and cybersecurity threats. "I was at World Pork Expo in Iowa two weeks ago talking with pork producers from the farm level on through to processing and the number one thing they wanted to talk about was how hard it is to find help these days," agriculture expert Andy Vance said. "The other [issue] is the attack, the cybersecurity attack on JBS, which is one of the world's largest meat processing companies."