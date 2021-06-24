Ruth Pfeil

ARMSTRONG — Early in the morning on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, Ruth Ann Pfeil (aka Little Ruthy, Ruth Anderson, Mrs. Jim Pfeil) left this world, struck down by COVID-19 and that day ended an era in our family. She was the last of the children (and their spouses) of her parents, Harry and Anna Anderson, and the last of the children (and their spouses) of Walter and Laura Pfeil. A memorial for Ruth will be held during the 9 a.m. service on Sunday, June 27, 2021, at the United Methodist Church in Armstrong. All are welcome and a coffee reception hosted by her family will be held after church.