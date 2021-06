White Planter Parts, Qty ( 12 ), Insecticide Brackets For White Planters. This Item was not Functionally Tested and no guarantees on condition or operability are made by BigIron. It is the bidder’s responsibility to inspect the item, prior to bidding, and make their own assessment as to the item’s condition and suitability for use. Everything is Sold 'As Is, Where Is.’ BigIron is not responsible for any statements about the item made by the Seller.