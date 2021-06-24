Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Riverside, CA

Suspect arrested in death of Riverside man found shot inside car

By Quinn Wilson
Redlands Daily Facts
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Moreno Valley man suspected in the death of a man who was found shot in a car in Riverside was arrested, police announced Wednesday. David Gurley, 54, was located in the Rubidoux neighborhood on Friday, June 18, and arrested. He is suspected in the June 2 death of 24-year-old Sidney Thompson of Riverside in the 6100 block of Quail Valley Court, in a commercial area near Box Springs Mountain. Gurley was arrested on suspicion of murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and probation violation.

www.redlandsdailyfacts.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Moreno Valley, CA
Moreno Valley, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
City
Riverside, CA
Riverside, CA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Quail Valley Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Court dismisses FTC, state antitrust cases against Facebook

A D.C. federal court on Monday dismissed two antitrust separate cases brought against Facebook last year, a major setback for federal and state regulators. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) will have an opportunity to file an amended complaint, but the challenge from a coalition of state attorneys general led by New York's Letitia James (D) has been dismissed entirely.
Gloucester County, VAPosted by
NBC News

Supreme Court won't hear dispute over bathrooms for transgender students

The Supreme Court on Monday declined to take up the issue of whether the nation's schools must allow students to use the bathroom that match their gender identities. The court declined, without comment, to hear the case of Gavin Grimm, who has been at the center of a long legal battle with the school board in Gloucester County, Virginia. Grimm was born female but identified as male after his freshman year in high school, legally changing his name and beginning hormone therapy.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

McConnell to Schumer, Pelosi: Don't hold bipartisan bill 'hostage'

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Monday demanded that Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) de-link a bipartisan infrastructure deal from a sweeping Democratic-only bill. McConnell’s statement is the first he’s made since President Biden walked back his pledge that he wouldn’t sign...
EnvironmentPosted by
Fox News

Hurricane hunters head to South Carolina on storm recon mission

A U.S. Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunters aircraft flew on a reconnaissance mission Monday to investigate the brewing tropical storm along the Georgia and South Carolina coastlines. The Hunters were scrutinizing the weather system to give forecasters more data, noting in a tweet: "We have a crew on their way...