Coach Bill Shirbroun is in just his 2nd year at the helm for St. Edmond Softball. His team has been “red hot” of late and has lost just once in the last couple of weeks. The Gaels are getting tremendous production at the plate from a number of players. They have a dynamic offense, which has come alive of late. The Gaels success has come from a mixture of talented young players and proven veterans who have stepped up collectively. Coach Shirbroun spoke to Rob Jones about it, during this past Saturday’s “Coaches Corner” show. That conversation is below.