Another Nike Air Force 1 Low ‘Happy Pineapple’ Coming Soon

Jordan Brand will be dropping a special Air Jordan 4 WMNS in a “Shimmer” colorway that resembles one of the best sneakers to release in 2020. This new iteration is a perfect example of Jordan Brand’s directive with their collaboratory efforts. Just like Travis Scott’s iteration, it looks like Virgil Abloh’s Air Jordan 4 “Sail” that dropped earlier this year will be getting a doppelganger next year. Dressed in Shimmer, Bronze Eclipse, Orange Quartz, and Metallic Silver, no leaked images have surfaced just yet. Based on the official colorway, the new Air Jordan 4 will be featured in a full suede upper in a nude colorway that’s accented by Metallic Silver detailing. No matter official images, expect the new AJ4 to receive a whole lot of hype.