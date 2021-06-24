Cancel
Aerospace & Defense

Another Nike Air Force 1 Low ‘Happy Pineapple’ Coming Soon

By Brian Betschart
SneakerFiles
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNike unveils a third ‘Happy Pineapple’ Air Force 1 Low which comes with recycled materials part of the ‘Move to Zero’ campaign. The latest ‘Happy Pineapple’ low-top Nike Air Force 1 features Coconut Milk, Metallic Gold, and Green Glow color combination. Constructed with canvas and textile weave across the upper while Cork adorns the dual-layered Swoosh logos, heel, and insoles. Lastly, we have the ‘Happy Pineapple’ logo on the tongue and a cinder rubber outsole to finish the look.

