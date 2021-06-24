Nike SB Stefan Janoski Canvas RM Premium Releasing in Two Colorways Inspired by Art Spaces in Barcelona
Taking its cues from the community art spaces of Barcelona, the Nike SB Zoom Stefan Janoski Canvas RM Premium puts a creative spin on a skate staple. Going over the two, one pair features Cashmere/White, and the other features a Black/Cashmere-White combination. Highlighting the two Nike SB Stefan Janoski releases, they have a graphic print across the upper, White on the midsoles, and a Gum rubber outsole.www.sneakerfiles.com