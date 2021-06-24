Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Apparel

Nike SB Stefan Janoski Canvas RM Premium Releasing in Two Colorways Inspired by Art Spaces in Barcelona

By Brian Betschart
SneakerFiles
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTaking its cues from the community art spaces of Barcelona, the Nike SB Zoom Stefan Janoski Canvas RM Premium puts a creative spin on a skate staple. Going over the two, one pair features Cashmere/White, and the other features a Black/Cashmere-White combination. Highlighting the two Nike SB Stefan Janoski releases, they have a graphic print across the upper, White on the midsoles, and a Gum rubber outsole.

www.sneakerfiles.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stefan Janoski
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nike Sb#Barcelona#Color#Art Spaces#Cashmere White#Black Cashmere White#Sb#Nike Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Zoom
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Arts
News Break
Nike
News Break
Shopping
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Apparel
Related
Apparelinputmag.com

Here are the Air Jordan sneakers Nike is dropping this fall

After months of Dunk drops, Nike is finally hyping up another silhouette. In its fall Air Jordan preview, the brand announced the return of the OG Air Jordan 11 Low IE in red and black, a variation renowned for its seasonal adaptation through material updates — and for its appearance during the ‘96 playoffs. Diversifying its offerings even more, Nike previewed four women’s exclusive styles, featuring new color and material choices.
Apparelhypebeast.com

The Air Jordan 4 "White Oreo" Comes Complete With a New Shoebox

Ahead of the official release, we now have another look at the Air Jordan 4 “White Oreo.” The latest look reveals that the sure-to-be sought-after sneakers will come with a new shoebox with a light gray top marked with a red Jumpman motif and cement print bottom. The take on...
Apparelsneakernews.com

The Jordan Point Lane Gets A Sleek “Black Chrome” Look

This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. The opinions and information provided on this site are original editorial content of Sneaker News. Although the Air Jordan line first comes to mind with...
Apparelsneakernews.com

Air Jordan Retro Spring 2022 Release Preview

With leaks and rumors being so far-reaching, 2021 is all but over news-wise. Insiders have uncovered what’s due in the next few months with shocking accuracy, and the same is now true of early 2022 thanks to @zsneakerheadz. Revealed only moments ago, the release expert has delivered a comprehensive look...
Beauty & Fashionhouseofheat.co

Air Jordan 13 “Del Sol” Arriving January 2022

With Jordan Brand’s annual Tar Heels-themed releases continuing in 2022 with the just-revealed Air Jordan 6 “UNC”, another custom has been confirmed — the White/Color Air Jordan 13. From the Starfish to the Lucky Green, to the Hyper Royal and the Court Purple, we’ve sure had our fill of white leather, black pod, and color-suede Jordan 13 releases. But still, there’s more. Jordan Brand will once again be visiting the simple theme with the release of the Air Jordan 13 “Del Sol” — aka the “White Melo”
Apparelmymodernmet.com

Nike Teases Air Jordan 1 Mid Sneakers With Color-Changing Heat Reactive Fabric

The classic Air Jordan 1 Mid has been given an experimental makeover that will make sneakerheads hot with excitement. Legendary basketball player Michael Jordan and Nike continue to collaborate with a new basketball shoe featuring heat reactive fabric. Air Jordan 1 Mid is one of Nike’s and the Jordan Brand’s...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Robb Report

Louis Vuitton and Nike Team Up for a Colorful New Line of Air Force 1s

Louis Vuitton’s latest sneakers may have been born from NBA lore, but you won’t want to shoot hoops in these stylish kicks. On Thursday, the French fashion house debuted its Men’s Spring Summer 2022 collection in Paris. Among the new items were an eye-catching range of Air Force 1 sneakers, made in collaboration with Nike. Artistic director Virgil Abloh presented 21 new kicks in vibrant shades of green, red, yellow and blue, with many showcasing unique artwork and label’s classic checkered print. As you might expect, Abloh also made sure the Louis Vuitton monogram features prominently on each of the new kicks.
Beauty & Fashionsneakernews.com

First Official Look At The Air Jordan 6 “Bordeaux”

Summer has barely started and Jordan Brand is already looking ahead, preparing to close out the Air Jordan 6‘s 30th anniversary with its “Bordeaux” colorway. Inspired by the same-named AJ7, the release sees the classic palette turned over to the older model. Aided by OG spec, the uppers employ all of the silhouette’s most beloved features, such as a genuine nubuck upper, silken nylon tongue shield, and a translucent tongue. The latter, alongside, is dressed with the “Bordeaux” print similar to the sock liner within. What’s more, pairs will come complete with “familiar” packing that’s done up with a “fresh color twist.”
Aerospace & Defensejustfreshkicks.com

The Nike Air Max 90 “Swingman” Drops this Month

Set to release as a part of the upcoming baseball-themed “Griffey” collection, the Nike Air Max 9 “Swingman” has surfaced in a perfect rendition for the ballpark. Just like the Air Force 1 Low that’s dedicated to Ken Griffey Jr. and Sr., this Air Max 90 takes more of a general take to the makeover that celebrates The Kid and the game of baseball. Featuring a white mesh design that’s accented by soft grey suede and black leather, Mariners dark teal and navy is included on the sockliner, midsole, and tongue label while red detailing around the toe Nike Swoosh matches the baseball-inspired stitching on the ankles. Special Griffey “24” inspired logos are placed on the tongues and insoles while red Nike Air branding complements the heels.
ApparelSneakerFiles

Nike Air Max Plus 3 with Multi Swooshes

Following our look at the ‘Zig-Zag Swoosh’ pack, Nike will also debut a new ‘Multi-Swoosh’ collection which includes the Air Max Plus 3. This Nike Air Max Plus 3 features White across the base while Multi-Swoosh logos land on the lateral side. Next, the pair comes constructed with leather and mesh, while a TPU heel clip wraps the heel. 3M reflective detailing runs throughout, Black lands within the Air Max units, and we have a Black rubber outsole to finish the look.
Apparelhypebeast.com

The All-New Air Jordan 6 Retro "Electric Green" Brings Back the Oregon Ducks Green

In 1991, Michael Jordan wore the Air Jordan 6 while completing his second MVP season. After locking in yet another scoring title and hoisting the Larry O’Brien NBA championship trophy for the first time in his career, you could see the shoes were taking on something larger-than-life and have become instantly recognizable today as the first shoe MJ would win his one-out-of-six championships in. The Air Jordan 6 will always have a special place in history for that reason and not to mention, its innovative design up to that point. Tinker Hatfield designed two grip holes into the rubber tongue to help people slip their feet in more easily and included a translucent sole, which contrasted the colored midsole. This proved to be an essential detail once the famous “Infrared” colorway hit the streets. And it would eventually lead to being one of the most retro’d Jordans ever, with an important place in the footwear hall of fame. That said, ahead of the release of the new Air Jordan 6 Retro “Electric Green,” here are the best Retro Air Jordan 6s, available now on GOAT’s website and app. The Air Jordan 6 “Electric Green” is available now as well.
Shoppingsneakernews.com

The Nike Air Griffey Max 1 “Freshwater” In Black Returns This Year

Thanks to the brand’s and the public’s consistent support, the Nike Air Griffey Max 1 has had quite the moment since the start of 2021. And soon, following the return of its white version, the beloved “Freshwater” colorway is soon to make its way back in black. While the palette...
Beauty & FashionSole Collector

A 'Space Jam' Nike LeBron 8 Is Being Released Soon

Not pictured as part of the Space Jam: A New Legacy footwear and apparel collection that was unveiled earlier this month is a special make-up of the Nike LeBron 8 associated with the film. The black-based sneaker is livened up with contrasting gradient accents, a colorful pattern near the forefoot,...
ApparelSneakerFiles

Nike Air Max CB 94 ‘Cool Grey’ Returning This Year

Charles Barkley’s Nike Air Max CB 94 ‘Cool Grey’ launched back in 2015 and now the brand will bring the pair back in 2021. This Nike Air Max CB 94 comes dressed in a Cool Grey, White, and Total Orange color combination. Constructed with a mixture of mesh and leather throughout while White runs across the base. Next, Cool Grey adorns the overlays while a darker shade of Grey lands on the midsole. Orange is spotted within the Air Max unit, tongue branding, and insoles while all three colors appear on the outsole to finish the look.
Apparelsneakernews.com

Unreleased Air Jordan 19 “Multi-Color” Sample Revealed

Nearly the entire focus of Jordan Brand’s retro business is placed on the Air Jordan models from MJ’s actual playing days. Silhouettes beyond the Air Jordan 14 rarely get any attention due to a variety of reasons, and even within that range of models, only a few have truly cracked into the mainstream, forming a true hierarchy even within the “golden years” of Air Jordan. We can argue that in the bottom third of Air Jordans is the 19, a model that released after MJ’s final retirement in 2003. The design was a team effort, but led by Tate Kuerbis, who is currently at the helm of Air Jordan footwear design. The shoes were primarily inspired by the Black Mamba snake and how it physically responds to adversity. Connections were also drawn to the sport of fencing, as the mesh was similar to the protective masks worn by fencers.
ApparelSneakerFiles

Nike Daybreak Releasing with Leopard Print

Nike Sportswear has another pair part of the ‘Animal Pack’ which will be the Daybreak that features leopard print. Going over this Nike Daybreak, they feature White mesh on the base while suede lands on the overlays across the forefoot, eyestay, and heel. Next, leopard print adorns the Swoosh and heel tab to give the pair an exotic look. Other details include a White midsole and a Light Grey waffle rubber outsole.
Appareljustfreshkicks.com

Official Look: Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT “Olive Aura”

The Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT has put together an impressive catalog the past couple of months and now the silhouette has surfaced in a new “Olive Aura” rendition. Featuring a White, Grey Heather, Olive Aura, and Khaki color scheme, the Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT has surfaced in a new sleek tonal design that comes constructed in a mixture of leather, shaggy suede, mesh, and nubuck materials. With white leather used on the panelings, shaggy olive suede covers the overlay system around the toes while brown is used on the heels and wings. Cut-out Swooshes allow a Grey Heather Swoosh to shine on the sides while red is used on the tongue branding like normal AJ1’s. Finishing off the design is a white rubber midsole and Olive rubber outsole.
NBAhotnewhiphop.com

Nike LeBron 8 Surfaces In "Space Jam" Colorway: Photos

LeBron James is gearing up for the release of Space Jam: A New Legacy which drops next month. This new movie is going to be a lot of fun and fans are looking forward to seeing all of the cameos and how the story plays out. To help promote the film, LeBron has unveiled his brand new Nike LeBron 19 as well as various other shoes and apparel that are Looney Tunes themed.
ApparelSneakerFiles

First Look at the Supreme x Nike SB Dunk High ‘By Any Means’

Supreme and Nike SB will have another offering for 2021. This time around, it will be the SB Dunk High which is dubbed ‘By Any Means,’ a tribute to the brand’s 2008 collection. Going over this Nike SB Dunk High, it features the phrase ‘By Any Means’ across the heel...