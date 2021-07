The cystic fibrosis (CF) therapeutics market has a considerable number of unmet needs. GlobalData’s upcoming CF report indicates key unmet needs in this space including the lack of curative therapies, low patient adherence to treatment, limited choice in mucolytic products and the need for better antibiotic regimens to fight lung infections. Over the past decade, disease-modifying CF transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) modulators have transformed the treatment paradigm for CF, greatly improving the quality of life and longevity of patients. This drug class has grown quickly since 2012, up to four different agents. In contrast, drug classes targeting symptomatic relief in CF such as antibiotics, anti-mucolytics and pancreatic enzyme replacement therapies have had very few new entrants to the market. As there are very few promising pipeline agents in late-stage development for CF, GlobalData expects numerous opportunities will remain for drug developers to address these unmet needs in the next decade and beyond.