Chautauqua County, NY

UPDATE: County Incumbents Lose Primaries; Dunkirk Dems Choose Luczkowiak

Post-Journal
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a vote with low turnout, two sitting Chautauqua County legislators have lost primary challenges. Susan Parker has won her primary election challenge of Christine Starks for the Chautauqua County Legislature’s seat representing District 4 by an 151-32 vote. Starks had been endorsed by the county Democratic Party, but Parker challenged in the primary. There is no Republican challenger in the district, though Starks is still endorsed by the Working Families Party.

