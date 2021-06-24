HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: Chargers punch tickets to state championship series by downing Sun Valley

REDLANDS – In a game played in triple-digit temperatures and extending more than three hours, Citrus Valley catcher Jared Snyder had to force himself to focus on the finish. “Around the fifth inning I really started to feel it and started to get tired, but I had to push through to make sure we came out with a ‘W’,” Snyder said. “That was definitely one of the longest games I’ve played in heat like this.”