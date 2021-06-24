Cancel
Cabarrus County, NC

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: Chargers punch tickets to state championship series by downing Sun Valley

Independent Tribune
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCONCORD – The Cox Mill Chargers are the 2021 Western Region 3A baseball champions, having defeated Monroe Sun Valley, 6-4, on their home field Wednesday to punch their ticket to the state championship series. After defeating the Spartans (14-4), the ninth-seeded Chargers (15-3) will face 13th-seeded Greenville J.H. Rose (14-4)...

independenttribune.com
